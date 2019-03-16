Up to 90% off electronic gadgets from Apple, Samsung, Olympus & more at IT Show 2019 from March 7 – 10, 2019

The annual IT Show is back and if you’re looking for any new gadgets, you might want to check it out.

The IT Show 2019 will run from March 7 -10, featuring up to 90 per cent off IT gadgets.

Participating brands include Acer, Apple, Asus, Canon, Bose, Fujifilm, Fitbit, Playstation, Olympus, Sandisk, Samsung, Secretlab, Razer, Belkin, Oppo, and more.

Star Buys

Here’s a brief look at some of the items you can find at the IT Show 2019.

You find take a look at more of the IT Show’s star buys on its Facebook page.

Other things to look forward to

Fans of FujiFilm’s Instax can look forward to this Instax accessories deal – fill up your bag with as many Instax accessories as you can for just S$30.

If you have old gadgets that you wish to dispose of, you can trade them in at Level 6, Entrance 601.

The more environmentally-conscious can also hand over their old gadgets for recycling. You can do so at Level 6, Entrance 603/604, from 11am to 9pm.

You can also head over to the IT Show 2019 official website to check out the available deals before you head down.

The site has a very comprehensive list of deals categorised by company/brand.

Happy shopping!

IT Show 2019

Date: March 7 – 10, 2019

Venue: Suntec Singapore Levels 3, 4 and 6 (map)

Time: Level 3 (11am – 9pm), Level 4 and 6 (12pm – 9pm)

Admission: Free

Top images via IT Show 2019 Facebook page.