Cold Storage has mango & cherry flavoured Diet Coke from S$1.35

No sugar, no calories.

Fasiha Nazren | March 30, 04:06 pm

We all know Coca-Cola comes in a lot of flavours.

Transparent Coca-Cola available in Japan from June 11, 2018

Coca-Cola Peach available in 7-Eleven S’pore from Jan. 24

And here’s yet another one.

Mango and peach flavoured

The soda brand recently brought in two new fruity flavours to Singapore.

There’s now the Exotic Mango Diet Coke:

Photo from Cold Storage

And the Feisty Cherry Diet Coke, which also apparently has a hint of chilli.

Photo from Cold Storage

Only at Cold Storage

It is currently only available at Cold Storage outlets in Singapore.

Currently, a 500ml bottle of Exotic Mango Diet Coke retails for S$2.70, while Feisty Cherry is at a discounted S$1.35.

Interesting reviews

If you’re curious to know what they taste like, here’s how some people have described the Feisty Cherry:

And also the Exotic Mango.

Interesting.

Top image from @zendy_wendy and @bubibienenstitch 

