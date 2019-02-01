Cold Storage has mango & cherry flavoured Diet Coke from S$1.35

We all know Coca-Cola comes in a lot of flavours.

And here’s yet another one.

Mango and peach flavoured

The soda brand recently brought in two new fruity flavours to Singapore.

There’s now the Exotic Mango Diet Coke:

And the Feisty Cherry Diet Coke, which also apparently has a hint of chilli.

Only at Cold Storage

It is currently only available at Cold Storage outlets in Singapore.

Currently, a 500ml bottle of Exotic Mango Diet Coke retails for S$2.70, while Feisty Cherry is at a discounted S$1.35.

Interesting reviews

If you’re curious to know what they taste like, here’s how some people have described the Feisty Cherry:

Feisty Cherry from @cocacola is a blend of black pepper and some kind of acid that burns the back of your throat. — Bernadine Charnels (@LatchkeyKidder) March 26, 2019

Feisty cherry burned my mouth and throat!! Sadly I do not recommend as some of my friends had the same problem. I wanted to like it so bad ! — Makenzie Kelly (@kenzie_kelly_77) March 17, 2019

not sure how i feel about feisty cherry diet coke. the cherry flavor is quite nice but there's just a teeny bit too much extra burn going down (like dr. pepper but not as pleasant?)? i have 11 cans left so hopefully i'll get used to it. — Jonathan Khoo (@jonk) March 7, 2019

And also the Exotic Mango.

Tried “exotic mango” Diet Coke for the first time today. Worst. Coke. Ever. 🤢 #satansjuice #whattastebuds — TapTap (@taptap09) January 12, 2019

I am obsessed with the new exotic mango diet coke 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — R E D 🌻 (@RhianDaniell) December 4, 2018

I LOVE Diet Coke and I love mango but couldn’t think of anything worse than exotic mango flavour Diet Coke 😷 — Steffi Stenhouse (@steffisten) November 18, 2018

Interesting.

