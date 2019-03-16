Christ Church Secondary School in S’pore has been having a 4-day lesson week since 2010

Primary and secondary school students in Singapore typically have classes from Monday to Friday — as traditional timetables go.

For one secondary school in Singapore, however, the timetable looks slightly different.

Advertisement

Four-day lesson week at Christ Church Secondary

Christ Church Secondary School was reported as having a four-day lesson week, according to a recent Straits Times article.

At Christ Church Secondary School, academic subjects are only taught from Monday to Thursday.

On Fridays, students go to school for CCAs and character and citizenship education.

Everyone is dismissed by 12.40pm.

This four-day lesson week system has been in place since 2010.

Advertisement

Same number of hours spent on academic subjects

This four-day lesson week means that classes will end an hour later, at around 3pm or 4pm, from Mondays to Thursdays.

This is so the students spend the same amount of time on academic subjects in a week if they were to have a traditional timetable.

School principal David Lau told ST that they decided to break away from the traditional timetable so “students do not have to stay back late on weekdays for CCA”.

Despite some concerns that students would not turn up to school on Fridays, ST reported that CCA attendance rates at the secondary school “have soared to almost 100 per cent”.

Lau also added that many students show up because “they enjoy their CCA”.

Advertisement

Top photo via Christ Church Secondary School’s Facebook page.