Tourists from China stuck on Tuas Second Link for 8 hours en route to JB broke out in song & dance

Tourists from China broke out into song and dance as they were stuck in an eight-hour jam en route to Johor Bahru from Singapore.

Tuas Second Link

A bus filled with Chinese tourists headed for Malaysia were caught in a massive eight-hour jam on Monday afternoon, March 18, along the Tuas Second Link, also known as the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link, according to Oriental Daily.

Danced instead

Rather than sit and wait, a group of middle-aged tourists disembarked from the bus, picked up their umbrellas, and started dancing as one man appeared to be singing into a portable microphone.

Their antics were captured on video by a tourist guide.

The tourist guide doing the recording asked: “Is this how one promotes the (Malaysia-Singapore Second Link)?”

Possible reason for jam

Singapore is having school holidays this third week of March, which is resulting in congested roads as day-tripping Singaporeans head over to Johor.

Inefficient crossing

Another tourist guide interviewed by Oriental Daily bemoaned the inefficiency of the land crossing.

The tour guide, who is named Thomas, claimed that only two buses were let through every half an hour at the checkpoint.

15-hour journey to KL

According to his own recent experience, a previous tour group also comprising mainland Chinese tourists had planned to make their way from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur via the Tuas Second Link.

The estimated arrival time at Johor Bahru was at noon, but the bus was at a complete standstill and got stuck while making its way to the Second Link bridge.

Between 2pm and 5pm, the bus was inching its way across the bridge itself.

Eventually, the tour group only arrived at Johor at 11pm after making past the checkpoint.

And by the time they arrived at the destination of Kuala Lumpur, it was already 3am.