Man in China robs woman at ATM, returns money after seeing her bank balance

He also walked away smiling.

Tanya Ong | March 12, 12:04 pm

Upsurge

According to CCTV footage that surfaced online, a man in China supposedly robbed a woman at an ATM, only to return her money later on.

Robber returned woman her money

The video shows man with a knife walking towards a woman, who was withdrawing cash from an ATM inside ICBC bank.

The woman is seen giving him all her cash, supposedly 2,500 yuan (approximately S$505), according to China News.

The robber then allegedly wanted more money and asked to check her balance.

Upon seeing that she supposedly had no money left in her account, he returned her all her money.

From the CCTV footage, he also walked away with a smile on his face.

The incident took place in Heyuan City, Guangdong, in February.

You can watch a video of the CCTV footage here:

Robber arrested

The robber was subsequently arrested by the police, and investigations are also ongoing.

According to a news report, the robber revealed that he had spent a small fortune on surgery, as well as on his children’s education.

He was hoping to cover his living expenses through a single robbery attempt.

Hence, he decided to return the woman her money upon seeing that her bank balance did not fulfil his expectations.

Top photo via video screenshots.

