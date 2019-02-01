China reportedly banning all new period dramas until June 2019

It looks like “The Story of Yanxi Palace” is no longer the only period drama that has caught the ire of China’s censors.

No new period dramas reportedly until June

China is reportedly banning all period dramas until June, according to a March 24 article by state-run media Global Times (GT).

According to GT, several new period dramas such as “The Legend of White Snake” and “The Longest Day in Chang’an” have postponed their debut.

Additionally, production of period dramas have also declined; evidenced by the drop in number of new period dramas registered with the country’s media regulator, the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA).

Historical productions made up only 11.6 per cent of new registered dramas in February 2019, compared to 20 per cent one year ago — this despite the fact that historical dramas command the highest viewerships and advertising dollars.

According to the article, the NRTA also stipulated that no new historical dramas can be aired until June, while those that have been released must be removed from the recommendation lists.

On the other hand, U.S.-based website Epoch Times reported that all scheduled historical programming must be swapped for politically-approved shows while those what have been distributed must be removed.

Period dramas twist history; correction is needed

Experts interviewed by GT were quoted saying the ban was implemented for the purpose of correcting audiences’ view of history.

Shi Wenxue, a Beijing-based film and TV critic, told GT that past historical dramas twisted the narrative of the country’s past.

They also have adverse effects on teenagers who might regard such fiction as actual history, he said.

Shi said that the ban is therefore aimed at “improving” the industry, rather than bankrupting the studios that produce such dramas.

It should be understood as time set aside for producers and platforms to rectify the contents of completed dramas, he said.

He added that the period dramas will likely face restrictions in screening times once the school summer break begins in June.

Why is China doing this?

According to the BBC, Beijing wishes to control the narrative of both the country’s past and present.

A period drama like “Yanxi Palace” has great potential to help promote Chinese soft power abroad due to its massive following in other countries.

However, the central government would prefer if the show sends a message that it wants.

“Yanxi Palace”, with its main plot about scheming and backstabbing concubines, does not exactly fit the image China wants to portray to the world, which is that of a “peaceful rise”, said Stanley Rosen, a China expert at the University of Southern California.

Here’s why this could potentially be a counter-productive action:

Top image via Weibo