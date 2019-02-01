fbpx

Back
﻿

Charles & Keith bazaar sale at Tai Seng from March 14 – 17, 2019, up to 70% off

Yay.

Mandy How | March 12, 11:35 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

From March 14 to 17, 2019, homegrown Singapore fashion brand Charles & Keith will be having a bazaar sale with goods going for up to 70 per cent off.

Image via Charles & Keith/Facebook

The brand is known for its fast-fashion items such as shoes and bags, but also sells accessories such sunglasses and wallets.

Here are some photos of their style:

Image via Charles & Keith/Facebook
Image via Charles & Keith/Facebook
Image via Charles & Keith/Facebook
Image via Charles & Keith/Facebook
Image via Charles & Keith/Facebook
Image via Charles & Keith/Facebook
Image via Charles & Keith/Facebook
Image via Charles & Keith/Facebook
Image via Charles & Keith/Facebook

You can browse their site for more items and try your luck at the bazaar.

New merchandise added daily

Accepted payment modes include cash, credit, and NETS.

However, a minimum spend of S$20 is required to transact for both credit card and NETS payment.

And if you’re worried about stocks running out after the first day, the retailer has mentioned that new merchandise will be added daily.

Date, time, and venue

March 14 – 16, 10am – 8pm
March 17, 10am – 5pm

Charles and Keith headquarters
6 Tai Seng Link
Singapore 534101

Top image via Charles & Keith Singapore

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Yishun man who swung & kicked poodle has it taken away, thanks to concerned citizens

Hope the doggo gets a good new home.

March 12, 08:44 pm

Here's just how much the Galaxy has changed

How far we've come.

March 12, 08:00 pm

S'porean guy does super intense One Punch Man workout challenge for 30 days, sees insane results

100% willpower.

March 12, 07:43 pm

M'sia-bound Saudia Airlines plane turns back after woman realises she left baby at airport

It is unclear how the mother left her child behind in the terminal.

March 12, 07:03 pm

M'sia Airlines wins Best Airline in Asia award, other winners include Etihad, Vistara & Iberia

Etihad Airways was named Airline of the Year.

March 12, 06:17 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close