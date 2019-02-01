Charles & Keith bazaar sale at Tai Seng from March 14 – 17, 2019, up to 70% off
From March 14 to 17, 2019, homegrown Singapore fashion brand Charles & Keith will be having a bazaar sale with goods going for up to 70 per cent off.
The brand is known for its fast-fashion items such as shoes and bags, but also sells accessories such sunglasses and wallets.
Here are some photos of their style:
You can browse their site for more items and try your luck at the bazaar.
New merchandise added daily
Accepted payment modes include cash, credit, and NETS.
However, a minimum spend of S$20 is required to transact for both credit card and NETS payment.
And if you’re worried about stocks running out after the first day, the retailer has mentioned that new merchandise will be added daily.
Date, time, and venue
March 14 – 16, 10am – 8pm
March 17, 10am – 5pm
Charles and Keith headquarters
6 Tai Seng Link
Singapore 534101
