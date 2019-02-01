fbpx

Free Changi Jewel public preview tickets on sale on Carousell for S$4 – S$10

Resale of the preview tickets is not allowed.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 15, 11:34 pm

Upsurge

When there is demand, there is supply, then there is a price.

Changi Jewel opening

Changi Jewel is opening in a month’s time and there is much to look forward to.

Such as these:

Changi Jewel opens on April 17, 2019. Here are some of its exciting nom noms.

2,290sqm Uniqlo store, 2nd largest in S’pore, opening at Jewel Changi Airport on April 17, 2019

Pokémon Centre Singapore could open at Jewel Changi Airport by April 17, 2019

Public preview for free

For those who cannot wait, the Changi Airport Group (CAG) is letting 500,000 members of the public take a sneak preview from April 11 to 16.

By then, most of the retail stores will be ready.

More than 80 percent of the tickets, distributed for free on March 12 upon online registration, have been snapped up.

Some were, however, found on Carousell, put up by scalpers and being sold at prices ranging from S$4 to S$10.

Screenshot from Carousell.
Screenshot from Carousell.
Screenshot from Carousell.
Screenshot from Carousell.

CAG and Carousell to investigate

A Carousell spokesperson told The Straits Times that they are aware of these listings and are looking into this matter with CAG.

As part of the terms and conditions on the ticket registration site, reselling of the preview tickets is prohibited.

A CAG spokesperson also confirmed that they are in touch with Carousell:

“We contacted Carousell regarding the listings. They replied to us and we are assessing our options.”

Tickets to preview Changi Jewel are still available on April 12, 15 and 16, but for limited timings.

You can get the tickets on www.jewelpreview.com.

Top photo collage from Changi Airport Group and screenshots of Carousell

