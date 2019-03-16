fbpx

S’pore guardian kitty waits for girl who works midnight shift, accompanies her to home void deck

Awww.

Tanya Ong | March 5, 11:03 pm

Here’s a cute story to get you through the week.

Cat accompanies her

On a Reddit thread, user Yamiyanichan shared about an adorable black kitty that waits for her and accompanies her on the way home.

This sometimes happens when she is going home after working the midnight shift, she said.

She also added that she has “never felt safer at night”.

In the thread, she uploaded a video showing a cat following her to what appears to be a void deck. Here are some screenshots from the video:

Screenshot via Reddit video by u/Yamiyanichan
Screenshot via Reddit video by u/Yamiyanichan
Screenshot via Reddit video by u/Yamiyanichan

According to her, the void deck is as far as the kitty will go because it doesn’t enter the lift to go up to her apartment.

She also clarified that she has never fed the cat.

Redditors can identify that it’s Singapore

On the Reddit thread, some users quickly pointed out that the video was taken in Singapore.

Identifiers included carpark tiles, red boxes demarcating season parking spaces or possibly a loading bay, and the void deck area.

The Redditor was reluctant to reveal where she lives exactly, though.

You can watch the full video here.

Top photo composite image, photos via video screenshots

