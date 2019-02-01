fbpx

Back
﻿

Facebook user calls out other passengers, allegedly in Yishun bus, for not giving seat to woman feeding baby

Oh no.

Fasiha Nazren | March 21, 04:38 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

On March 18, a Facebook user uploaded several photos of a woman standing inside a crowded bus, feeding a baby.

The post alleged that the woman in the photos was the mother, and that the baby was one month old.

According to the post, none of the seated passengers bothered to offer his or her seat to the woman:

Say hi Singaporean… Is tis sg?? never offer seat to mum carrying her 1mnth old baby….”

However, it is not clear what the poster’s relationship was to the standing mother.

Oblivious to woman feeding baby

Based on the images, the passengers seemed oblivious to the woman, with most using their phones.

The man behind the Facebook post replied in the comments section that the incident happened when he boarded bus service 883 from Yishun MRT station.

Mixed reactions

The post has since garnered over 100 reactions and more than 1,200 shares.

The reactions, however, varied from netizen to netizen.

Some empathised with the woman and questioned why the bus passengers didn’t give up their seats.

Others, on the other hand, felt that the Facebook user could have done more than just posting his grievance online:

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Encouraged to give up seat

While it isn’t illegal to not give your seat up on public transport, SMRT’s safety guidelines encourages passengers to offer their seats to those who need them more, such as the elderly, the handicapped, pregnant women or children.

In this case, however, there is also the possibility that the woman had previously rejected a seat offered to her, or will soon be alighting.

Top image from انون سهيده Facebook page

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

New FastGo ride-hailing app from Vietnam enters S'pore, no surge pricing & no commission

More options for riders and drivers.

March 21, 04:20 pm

Funny part-time job in S'pore: Mum in NTU seeks 'friendly' person with 'standard American accent' to read books to her 2 kids

Not sure if a suitable candidate has been found.

March 21, 02:42 pm

M'sian Minister Azmin Ali: Govt can't afford to bail out M'sia Airlines

Something should be done soon.

March 21, 02:23 pm

Latest Yeezy model available in Pacific Plaza S'pore for S$450 on March 23, 2019

Hmmm.

March 21, 01:53 pm

Man coughs in toddler's direction on MRT, shouts 'HWAAAAH!!!' after being scolded by toddler's mum

Another day, another threat to call the police.

March 21, 12:56 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close