Facebook user calls out other passengers, allegedly in Yishun bus, for not giving seat to woman feeding baby

On March 18, a Facebook user uploaded several photos of a woman standing inside a crowded bus, feeding a baby.

The post alleged that the woman in the photos was the mother, and that the baby was one month old.

According to the post, none of the seated passengers bothered to offer his or her seat to the woman:

“Say hi Singaporean… Is tis sg?? never offer seat to mum carrying her 1mnth old baby….”

However, it is not clear what the poster’s relationship was to the standing mother.

Oblivious to woman feeding baby

Based on the images, the passengers seemed oblivious to the woman, with most using their phones.

The man behind the Facebook post replied in the comments section that the incident happened when he boarded bus service 883 from Yishun MRT station.

Mixed reactions

The post has since garnered over 100 reactions and more than 1,200 shares.

The reactions, however, varied from netizen to netizen.

Some empathised with the woman and questioned why the bus passengers didn’t give up their seats.

Others, on the other hand, felt that the Facebook user could have done more than just posting his grievance online:

Encouraged to give up seat

While it isn’t illegal to not give your seat up on public transport, SMRT’s safety guidelines encourages passengers to offer their seats to those who need them more, such as the elderly, the handicapped, pregnant women or children.

In this case, however, there is also the possibility that the woman had previously rejected a seat offered to her, or will soon be alighting.

