New park in Bukit Gombak opens 2020, has hiking trail, dog run, nature-inspired playground & more

The park will have an area for dogs to run around.

Mandy How | March 31, 06:23 pm

A 4.8 hectare (516,668 sq ft) park will be opening in Bukit Gombak early 2020, with works commencing on March 31, 2019.

Photo via NParks

The park will be at Bukit Batok West Avenue 5, opposite Bukit Batok Driving Centre.

NParks announced that the space will be split into two areas: The nature area and the active area.

1) Nature area

The nature area is located on a hill.

Its main feature is a 400m hill trek, modelled after the trails in Bukit Timah.

The trek is designed in an inclined loop.

In addition, more than 2,000 trees from 16 species will be planted, including Belinjau (Gnetum gnemon), Pink Mempat (Cratoxylum formosum) trees, and the critically endangered Yellow Flame (Peltophorum pterocarpum).

Photo by Ang Wee Foong via NParks
Photo via NParks

2) Active area

Photo via NParks

The active area comprises several parts, such as an outdoor fitness area, a community garden, a F&B outlet, as well as an open lawn for events.

One of the highlights is a biophilic playgarden, which integrates nature with play.

A slide will be affixed to the naturally sloped terrain, while nature-inspired play equipment will also be available.

Dog owners can look forward to a 480 sqm dog run — the first in the estate.

Dogs can run without leash on the flat terrain while owners rest on benches.

Visitors can dine at an F&B outlet (a cafe, according to The Straits Times) in the space as well.

Top image via NParks

