Super buff monkey at Finland Zoo looks like she gyms more than you; Internet is obsessed

What an absolute unit.

Ashley Tan | March 18, 05:14 pm

Upsurge

People around the world were amazed by an extremely buff monkey photographed at the Korkeasaari Zoo in Helsinki, Finland.

So jacked

A photo of the ripped monkey was snapped by shocked zoo visitor Santeri Oksanen, according to the New York Post.

“I couldn’t believe the muscles this monkey had,” the 34-year-old .

“The pictures make it look like it’s competing in a bodybuilding contest.”

Here’s a clearer photo:

Photo from @pienar, Twitter

Defying gender norms

The ultra buff female monkey belongs to a species known as a white-faced saki.

White-faced sakis are native to South American countries such as Brazil and Venezuela, according to the New England Primate Conservancy.

Only males have the distinctive white face the species is named for, while females are more drab, with mostly brown or red fur.

Photo by Tim Ellis, Flickr

“The other monkeys were very small in comparison, they all looked a bit scared of her,” Oksanen added.

However, as buff and huge as the female that Oksanen photographed might seem, white-faced sakis only grow up to at most 40 cm (not including their strong prehensile tails).

Internet is shook

The internet has been going gaga over this ‘bodybuilder’ monkey, with many swooning about the primate on Twitter.

Here are some of the amusing, and frankly quite weird, reactions:

Although the zoo did give a more thought out reason for the muscular monkey, rather “oh, it goes to the gym”.

One Twitter user even compiled several photos commenting on how the monkeys of this species always seemed to look particularly disgruntled.

These animals can beat you up

Buff monkey is not the first buff animal to take the internet by storm.

Here are some more photos of utterly shredded animals in case you’re in of need some motivation to gym:

Photo by @andrespaaz, Twitter
Photo by GallowBoob, Reddit

Photo by @Australia, Twitter

One of these animals is Roger, the buff kangaroo.

Roger died in 2018. He was the alpha male and reportedly had 12 female partners.

Top photo from @pienar, Twitter

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can kill the cockroach in your kitchen but will still scream if a big bug lands on her.

