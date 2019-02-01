Super buff monkey at Finland Zoo looks like she gyms more than you; Internet is obsessed

People around the world were amazed by an extremely buff monkey photographed at the Korkeasaari Zoo in Helsinki, Finland.

So jacked

A photo of the ripped monkey was snapped by shocked zoo visitor Santeri Oksanen, according to the New York Post.

“I couldn’t believe the muscles this monkey had,” the 34-year-old .

“The pictures make it look like it’s competing in a bodybuilding contest.”

Here’s a clearer photo:

Defying gender norms

The ultra buff female monkey belongs to a species known as a white-faced saki.

White-faced sakis are native to South American countries such as Brazil and Venezuela, according to the New England Primate Conservancy.

Only males have the distinctive white face the species is named for, while females are more drab, with mostly brown or red fur.

“The other monkeys were very small in comparison, they all looked a bit scared of her,” Oksanen added.

However, as buff and huge as the female that Oksanen photographed might seem, white-faced sakis only grow up to at most 40 cm (not including their strong prehensile tails).

Internet is shook

The internet has been going gaga over this ‘bodybuilder’ monkey, with many swooning about the primate on Twitter.

Here are some of the amusing, and frankly quite weird, reactions:

please raise your hand if you'd kiss the buff monkey https://t.co/f4wTpUvyfC — lvl 45 chaos caucus potus (@thetomzone) March 16, 2019

Starting a gofundme for buff monkey to beat my fucking ass https://t.co/Fp5SwgOqCJ — jimmy yeet world (@cloudfauna) March 16, 2019

them: hows everything

me: all good 🙂

me, internally: buff monkey. buff monkey. buff monkey — h (@thepostdoer) March 17, 2019

could u imagine living thousands of years ago and like not having any concept of what a monkey is then encountering a buff ass monkey …. man nature is crazy — ╰(*´︶`*)╯♡ (@fordgrandorder) March 16, 2019

I feel the Internet has eroded my brain capacity to the point that the most hilarious thing that I could see today is an incredibly buff monkey. Just look at her! So good and buff! — Rebecka (@lesbinin) March 16, 2019

Although the zoo did give a more thought out reason for the muscular monkey, rather “oh, it goes to the gym”.

One Twitter user even compiled several photos commenting on how the monkeys of this species always seemed to look particularly disgruntled.

I was going to express concern about how upset the buff monkey looked but apparently the entire species (white-faced saki) looks like the pallas cat in the next enclosure just called them a bitch pic.twitter.com/4NyPn2jVol — how did I live in a kingdom of bees (@duderuiner) March 16, 2019

These animals can beat you up

Buff monkey is not the first buff animal to take the internet by storm.

Here are some more photos of utterly shredded animals in case you’re in of need some motivation to gym:

One of these animals is Roger, the buff kangaroo.

Roger died in 2018. He was the alpha male and reportedly had 12 female partners.

he had 12 female partners RT @nowthisnews Roger, the internet's favorite buff kangaroo, has died pic.twitter.com/Xoi68adkUX — Joyful Black Boy (@paully_eFFerson) March 10, 2019

