Newsweek survey ranks S’pore General Hospital 3rd-best in the world

Only two hospitals in Asia got into the top ten of this list.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 21, 04:39 pm

Singapore General Hospital (SGH) is the third best hospital in the world, according to a March 20, 2019 report by established U.S. magazine, Newsweek.

Top 10 hospitals in the world

The magazine collaborated with market research and data collecting company Statista Inc. to rank hospitals around the world.

The hospitals were ranked based on their ability to innovate and adapt to challenges while maintaining quality care for patients.

Here are the top 10 hospitals in the world determined by a panel of medical professionals from four continents:

1. The Mayo Clinic (U.S.)
2. Cleveland Clinic (U.S.)
3. Singapore General Hospital (Singapore)
4. Johns Hopkins Hospital (U.S.)
5. Charité Hospital (Germany)
6. Massachusetts General Hospital (U.S.)
7. Toronto General Hospital (Canada)
8. University of Tokyo Hospital (Japan)
9. Lausanne University Hospital (Switzerland)
10. Sheba Medical Center (Israel)

Among the ten, only two were from Asian countries, SGH and the University of Tokyo Hospital.

Why SGH ranks third

In the Newsweek report, SGH was lauded for its ability to handle more than one million patients yearly.

They noted it was ‘the largest health system’ in Singapore.

Some notable patients include Minister of Transport Khaw Boon Wan, who had had a surgery for his fractured arm earlier this month.

Following a vasovagal episode in 2016, PM Lee also had his full medical check-up at SGH.

According to Newsweek, besides providing “affordable care” to the patients, SGH also excelled in medical research and training for both doctors and nurses.

You can read the full article here.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan to undergo surgery after fracturing arm at home

PM Lee given the all-clear from full health check-ups at SGH: Vivian Balakrishnan

Top photo collage from SGH Facebook and SGH website

Zhangxin's favourite pastime is singing Mulan's soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

