2-month-old baby rabbit rescued in Jurong West, believed to have been abandoned

The bunny will be put up for adoption.

Sulaiman Daud | March 28, 03:57 pm

An animal rescuer in Singapore saved a cute little bunny rabbit from a bad end.

Friend of animals, Derrick Tan, shared some photos on Facebook on March 28 of a rabbit with white fur and pink eyes he encountered while out for a walk at night.

Bunny was chased by a cat

Tan said he noticed a “tiny” white female bunny running around, being chased by a cat.

Speaking to Mothership, Tan said he found the bunny near Jurong West Secondary School, along a road with fast-moving traffic.

Tan rescued the bunny, which he believed to be about two months old.

Looked uninjured

Fortunately, it did not seem to have suffered any injuries.

He took it home and intends to put it up for adoption.

Don’t abandon animals

Tan added that many people assume rabbits can survive on just grass, and therefore abandoning them in a grassy area is fine.

However, that is not true.

Tan explained rabbits are still vulnerable creatures who could fall prey to other wild animals, as well as get hit by oncoming traffic, or even starve to death due to a lack of a proper diet.

Pets are for life, not on a whim.

Top image from Tan Derrick’s Facebook page.

