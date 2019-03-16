fbpx

Secret 9th floor in Alexcier building in Alexandra S’pore ordered to be demolished

They have until early April.

Andrew Koay | March 6, 05:01 pm

Upsurge

The hidden ninth-floor of The Alexcier will have to be demolished no matter how cool or funky this concept is in land-scarce Singapore.

The removal of an entire floor has been mandated after an order was passed down from the Building and Construction Authority (BCA).

According to The Straits Times, the company that built the illegal floor in the Alexandra building will have until early April to ensure that it is no more.

The demolition order, along with an order to cease occupation, was handed to the owner of The Alexcier’s eighth-floor unit, ZACD Investments on Monday evening, March 4.

Not a structural hazard

The BCA told ST that the “unauthorised addition does not pose any immediate structural hazard to the rest of the building”.

They also confirmed that investigations were still on-going and that they would take appropriate action against the parties involved.

Hidden accomodation

Discovered by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) after an inspection, and possibly, after a tip-off, the hidden ninth floor spanned 5,000 sq ft and appeared to have been used as some sort of accommodation loft.

Image from ZACD Group Ltd Facebook

A video from the SCDF inspection showed interior fittings, beds, and work stations.

This is despite claims by Stanley Yeo, the chief executive officer of ZACD Group—the group that owns ZACD Investments, that the hidden floor was built for storage purposes.

Top image collated from ZACD Group Ltd Facebook and Property2Day

About Andrew Koay

Andrew listens to Fall Out Boy's timeless hit song Sugar, We're Goin Down every single day of his life.

