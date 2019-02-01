2-storey potted tree blended into Admiralty Drive estate deemed illegal, to be removed by Town Council

What tree?

A potted plant (seen in above picture) that has grown to two storeys in height, looks set to be removed by the town council overseeing Admiralty estate.

Why?

It turns out, the tree-looking plant is not the state’s property, but left there by a resident — probably owned by someone living in one of the ground floor units of the HDB block.

A sign attached to the tree by Sembawang Town Council asking its rightful owner to claim it back, or else it will be removed, was put up on Facebook on March 25 by a resident there:

Tree is potted

Based on the sign, the tree is in a pot and was left by the railing underneath Block 359C Amiralty Drive.

The plant looks healthy.

The sign by the Sembawang Town Council read:

Notice To: Owner/ Person in Lawful Possession of Item(s) The tree planted at the turf area at block 359C Amiralty Drive is not allowed. You are kindly requested to remove the plants by 27 March 2019 (Wednesday), failing which the Town Council will have them removed. Should you have any enquiry, please feel free to contact us at Tel: 6368 3100. Thank you for your cooperation. Sembawang Town Council

Tree has blended into estate

According to Google Maps, it appears the tree has been in the estate for a long time without incident.

It is about two storeys in height and was even caught on Google’s street view as far back as March 2018, one year ago:

What can the plant’s rightful owner do?

Probably not much as the tree is huge.

It cannot possibly be left along the corridor out the door or just outside the person’s house — unless the person lives on the ground floor — which looks like the case.

Bringing it indoors to the void deck would also not be the solution because plants need to photosynthesise.

Guess it’ll die.

Or get adopted by someone else with a private garden.