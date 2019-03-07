fbpx

Hokkaido Milk Mr Softee in 7-Eleven S’pore, 2 for S$2 promotion now till March 31, 2019

Yum.

Tanya Ong | March 20, 04:09 pm

On March 14, 7-Eleven Singapore made an announcement about a new Mr Softee flavour that will be available this month:

The new flavour, Hokkaido Milk, is now currently available at selected 7-Eleven stores.

Hokkaido Milk flavour

According to a Facebook post by Singapore Atrium Sale, the new flavour is available for a price of S$1.50.

In the post, the Hokkaido Milk flavour is described to be “milkier and creamier” compared to the regular vanilla-flavoured Mr Softee.

This new flavour is also only available at selected 7-Eleven stores, which you can view here.

Photo via FB/Singapore Atrium Sale.

Two Mr Softees for S$2

From now until March 31, 2019, 7-Eleven is also offering a special price of two Mr Softees for S$2 at selected outlets.

Photo via FB/Singapore Atrium Sale.

This includes the Hokkaido Milk flavour:

Photo via FB/Singapore Atrium Sale.

The flavour itself will be available from March 20 to July 1, 2019.

However, given that Singapore Atrium Sale’s Facebook post was dated March 19, it is likely that the flavour was already available in some 7-Eleven outlets before March 20.

This is the Facebook post:

Top photo composite image, via FB/Singapore Atrium Sale.

