Man spotted sitting on 6th-storey ledge in Yishun for about an hour

A harrowing video of a man squatting on the ledge at the sixth storey of a flat has been uploaded to Facebook.

Filmed at a block opposite the scene, the nearly-seven-minutes-long video was posted to the Facebook group Sg Chinese Community Club on Feb. 19.

According to the video’s Chinese and English captions, the incident had happened on Feb. 18, 1.20pm, at the sixth storey of Block 111 along Yishun Ring Road.

Here is the video:

In case you can’t see the video:

Inflated air cushion seen on the ground floor

Throughout the video, the man can be seen talking to three other people standing in the corridor while squatting on the ledge.

A fully-inflated air cushion, along with SCDF personnel, can also be seen on the ground floor.

Eventually, around the six minute and ten second mark, the man stands up to climb back into the corridor.

One of the three people he has been talking to also comes over to help him climb over the parapet.

The New Paper reported that the man was subsequently arrested after that.

Mothership.sg reached out to the police for more details, here what they said:

“On 18 February 2019 at 12.32pm, the Police were alerted to a case of attempted suicide at Blk 111 Yishun Ring Road. A 37-year-old man was arrested in relation to the case. Police investigations are ongoing.”

In the meantime, kudos to everyone who helped avert a potential loss of life.

Helplines:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association of Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Top image collage screenshots from SG Chinese Community Club