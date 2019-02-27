Woman hit by glass door in Alexandra Central Mall hospitalised in high-dependency ward

The woman who was hit by a glass door at a car park lift lobby in Alexandra Central Mall on Feb. 24 evening at around 6.30pm, has been hospitalised.

The incident was captured on closed circuit video, which has been circulated online.

Husband’s account

Following the incident, Shin Min Daily News managed to speak to the victim’s husband, who is known as Mr Cai.

Cai revealed that the family of eight travelled separately in three cars to have dinner at Alexandra Central Mall.

The couple got off the car and entered the lift lobby first.

While waiting for the lift, the door suddenly dislodged and fell on his wife.

He tried to move the door alone but the door was too heavy and only managed to do so with the help of his wife’s brother, who arrived soon after.

The glass door did not shatter but was so heavy that his wife could not move at all.

Cai shared that their 16-year-old son was dumbfounded upon seeing the glass door pressing on his mother.

He described that his wife was conscious initially, but was in pain and shock.

However, she passed out later.

The lady was sent to the National University Hospital afterwards.

In high-dependency ward

The woman is now in the high-dependency ward.

According to her elder sister, Mrs Xie, the woman suffered head, leg and pelvis injuries.

The crack in her pelvis might affect her movement, causing her to be unable to walk properly in the future.

Her liver was also compressed and bled from the impact.

Xie further described that the injuries were so severe that she had to be injected with morphine. Without the painkiller, she would be screaming in pain.

Xie also revealed that the doctor is monitoring her sister’s condition and if things are not getting better, the lady will need to undergo further operations.

Xie shared that her sister’s husband, Cai, who has been accompanying her sister, has not slept for the past three days.

Glass door was already faulty

According to Lianhe Wanbao, a restaurant owner at Alexandra Central Mall shared that one of the glass doors at that carpark lift lobby had allegedly been slanted for a few months.

Whenever the two glass doors closed, they would hit with a loud sound. Another shopper also shared the same comment about the glass door.

A consultant from Singapore Renovation Contractors and Material Suppliers Association (RCMA) estimated that that fallen door weighs at least 50kg.

He also speculated that the screws on this fallen door might have loosened after knocking against the other door for a while.

He also shared that commercial malls will usually be prompted to check on the doors only upon receiving feedback.

The management said it is looking into the matter seriously. A contractor has been engaged to check on all its glass doors.

The police are investigating.

If you encounter an accident of this nature, here’s what you need to do:

Top photo collage from Road.sg video