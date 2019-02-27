fbpx

Back
﻿

Woman hit by glass door in Alexandra Central Mall hospitalised in high-dependency ward

She was going to have dinner with her family.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 27, 10:21 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

The woman who was hit by a glass door at a car park lift lobby in Alexandra Central Mall on Feb. 24 evening at around 6.30pm, has been hospitalised.

The incident was captured on closed circuit video, which has been circulated online.

Glass door falls on woman at Alexandra Central Mall car park lift lobby

Husband’s account

Following the incident, Shin Min Daily News managed to speak to the victim’s husband, who is known as Mr Cai.

Cai revealed that the family of eight travelled separately in three cars to have dinner at Alexandra Central Mall.

The couple got off the car and entered the lift lobby first.

While waiting for the lift, the door suddenly dislodged and fell on his wife.

He tried to move the door alone but the door was too heavy and only managed to do so with the help of his wife’s brother, who arrived soon after.

The glass door did not shatter but was so heavy that his wife could not move at all.

Cai shared that their 16-year-old son was dumbfounded upon seeing the glass door pressing on his mother.

He described that his wife was conscious initially, but was in pain and shock.

However, she passed out later.

The lady was sent to the National University Hospital afterwards.

In high-dependency ward

The woman is now in the high-dependency ward.

According to her elder sister, Mrs Xie, the woman suffered head, leg and pelvis injuries.

The crack in her pelvis might affect her movement, causing her to be unable to walk properly in the future.

Her liver was also compressed and bled from the impact.

Xie further described that the injuries were so severe that she had to be injected with morphine. Without the painkiller, she would be screaming in pain.

Xie also revealed that the doctor is monitoring her sister’s condition and if things are not getting better, the lady will need to undergo further operations.

Xie shared that her sister’s husband, Cai, who has been accompanying her sister, has not slept for the past three days.

Glass door was already faulty

According to Lianhe Wanbao, a restaurant owner at Alexandra Central Mall shared that one of the glass doors at that carpark lift lobby had allegedly been slanted for a few months.

Whenever the two glass doors closed, they would hit with a loud sound. Another shopper also shared the same comment about the glass door.

A consultant from Singapore Renovation Contractors and Material Suppliers Association (RCMA) estimated that that fallen door weighs at least 50kg.

He also speculated that the screws on this fallen door might have loosened after knocking against the other door for a while.

He also shared that commercial malls will usually be prompted to check on the doors only upon receiving feedback.

 The management said it is looking into the matter seriously. A contractor has been engaged to check on all its glass doors.

The police are investigating.

If you encounter an accident of this nature, here’s what you need to do:

Woman floored by dislodged glass door should not have been moved before SCDF paramedics arrived

Top photo collage from Road.sg video

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Dog whisperer Cesar Millan is in S'pore to help dog owners build trust with their dogs

The top dawg is in town.

February 27, 08:01 pm

Water levels in Johor reservoir drop below "critical" levels after heatwave

The Kota Tinggi region is affected.

February 27, 07:48 pm

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan to undergo surgery after fracturing arm at home

Apparently he had been a little excited in getting out of bed.

February 27, 07:36 pm

PM Lee: Article that Leong Sze Hian shared was an attack on me & S'pore govt

Quite serious.

February 27, 06:02 pm

Woman floored by dislodged glass door should not have been moved before SCDF paramedics arrived

Moving victims who suffered some bodily trauma is instinctive but not advisable.

February 27, 05:40 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close