S’porean took a whiff of United Polaris Lounge by United Airlines & wished she had 24 hours there

If you’re a commoner like me who gets excited over extra meat from the chicken rice auntie, you’d probably not only appreciate, but also cling to every little taste of luxury you can get.

Like what I did when I visited the United Polaris Lounge in San Francisco.

Currently, there are five United Polaris lounges located across different U.S. states, with international ones (London, Hong Kong, Tokyo) still under construction.

Ever since its opening, the United Polaris lounge has been a hot topic amongst travel bloggers around the world.

And if they were impressed by it, I was tenfold shook.

Just to provide you with some context, the lounge at San Francisco is a two-storey facility that spans 2,612.4m², with a 500 pax seating space.

Translation: It’s massive.

Sadly, I was only there for about two hours, so I didn’t have the chance to fully experience (and go full Singaporean on) every feature available, such as the sleeping suites, or try out the special cocktails at the bar.

Had I known that the lounge would be so fancy, I would’ve booked a later flight back home.

But I didn’t, so here’s a dreamt-up fantasy schedule of how I would spend an entire day at the United Polaris Lounge.

I call it The Affluent Insight To Achieving Indulgence (TAITAI) day.

TAITAI day part 1: Being clean

First, I would march straight to this corridor with nice, shiny lights on its ceiling.

Because hidden behind those doors are the one of the most polished shared restrooms I’ve ever been in.

Omg the restrooms

Would you just look at this?!

When I first saw how spanking clean the bathrooms were, I had to resist the urge to rub my face all over the walls.

So on TAITAI day, I would totally take a long and warm shower, and make full use of the Saks Fifth Avenue towels and Cowshed bath and body products as much as I can.

Since there’s laundry and clothes pressing services available, it’d be easy for me to get my dirty clothes taken care of.

After being all clean and refreshed, I’d then head to the bar for an aperitif. No, I wouldn’t care if was 9am in the morning.

TAITAI day part 2: Pre-breakfast drinks at the bar

The champagnes, wines, and beers can come later. I’d definitely start off with the Paper Plane cocktail, because it’s one drink that’d make me feel like a high-flyer.

Also, the combination sounds delicious, and the drink looks like this.

Once the aperitif has worked up an appetite, I’d go over to the buffet area to load up on breakfast foods.

TAITAI day part 3: Eating

Calories don’t count on my fantasy day, so I’d stuff my face with assorted pastries, congee with extra fried shallots, omelette cups, granola, fancy things like apple french toast soufflé, and much more.

Think I’m done? No.

TAITAI day part 4: Eating again

I’d then scoot over to the Dining Room, a restaurant-type dining area with proper table service, just beyond the buffet space.

It has a beautiful view of the hills.

It also has a different menu.

And because it has a different view and a different menu, I would eat again.

By now, I should be super full, satisfied, and sleepy, which means… nap time.

TAITAI day part 5: Beauty sleep

Being relaxed is key to a perfect TAITAI day, so for a post-breakfast slumber, I’d float down to one of the five sleeping suites.

I’d then melt into the Saks Fifth Avenue pillow and blanket, which by the way are two of the comfiest things I’ve ever felt.

Oh, how I would sleep the heck out of the Saks Fifth Avenue pillow and blanket.

But to ensure I don’t melt into them too deep, I’d request for a wake up call two hours later.

TAITAI day part 6: Rested, relaxed, and ready to become even more rested and relaxed

There are 19 different types of seating in the lounge (and even private rooms with work desks), but this seat is my favourite.

It’s comfortably wide, has the right amount of privacy, and an L-shaped table for me to put my drinks, snacks, and laptop. Translation: It is the perfect Netflix and chill spot.

When the show-binge is done, I’d go to the bar, buffet, and dining room (again) for a lunch/ dinner-binge because like I said, calories don’t count.

TAITAI day finale: Repeat drinking and eating activities

Y’know what the perfect end to TAITAI day would be? The United Polaris burger.

I mean, c’mon it looks like this.

After a day of eating well and resting well, I should be feeling extremely contented and ready (not really) to fly back to Singapore to resume my commoner life.

—

Of course, you don’t have to be a taitai to experience the United Polaris Lounge.

The lounge can be accessed by all United business class travellers, as well as business class travellers under any Star Alliance airline. (Just chalk up those miles, you can do it.)

The lounge in this article is located at the San Francisco International Terminal, and opens from 6am to 12am daily. (Opening hours vary during different seasons.)

United now flies twice daily from Singapore to San Francisco. Translation: It is now easier for you to go to San Francisco.

