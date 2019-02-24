Instagram-worthy Unicornetto now in 7-Eleven S’pore for S$2.80, available for limited period
Pretty.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
Unicorn lovers, rejoice.
Unicornetto in Singapore
Having made its rounds in Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia, the Unicornetto ice cream is finally available in Singapore.
The Instagram-worthy cold treat is available at selected 7-Eleven stores for S$2.80.
Tastes like cotton candy
If you’re wondering what it tastes like, the pretty purple-and-blue sweet treat is a cotton candy and marshmallows-flavoured ice cream, topped with colourful chocolate crispies.
It also has a centre filled with strawberry jam and Cornetto’s signature milk chocolate at the tip of the cone.
And what makes it more Instagram-worthy is its pastel pink cone.
Available for limited period of time
In response to Mothership queries, a 7-Eleven representative shared that the ice cream is only available for a limited period of time, of at least six months.
Nice.
Related stories:
Unicorn-themed Cornetto now available in Johor Bahru for RM3.20
Top image from @meymarry and @cornetto on Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.