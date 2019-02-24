fbpx

Instagram-worthy Unicornetto now in 7-Eleven S’pore for S$2.80, available for limited period

Pretty.

Fasiha Nazren | February 24, 11:49 am

Upsurge

Unicorn lovers, rejoice.

Unicornetto in Singapore

Having made its rounds in Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia, the Unicornetto ice cream is finally available in Singapore.

The Instagram-worthy cold treat is available at selected 7-Eleven stores for S$2.80.

Tastes like cotton candy

If you’re wondering what it tastes like, the pretty purple-and-blue sweet treat is a cotton candy and marshmallows-flavoured ice cream, topped with colourful chocolate crispies.

It also has a centre filled with strawberry jam and Cornetto’s signature milk chocolate at the tip of the cone.

And what makes it more Instagram-worthy is its pastel pink cone.

Available for limited period of time

In response to Mothership queries, a 7-Eleven representative shared that the ice cream is only available for a limited period of time, of at least six months.

Nice.

Top image from @meymarry and @cornetto on Instagram 

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

