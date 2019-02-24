Pastel-coloured unicorn Samsung phones only available exclusively in China for S$563

A pastel-coloured Samsung A8s phone has captured the imagination of the internet.

Here it is.

This is one of two “Unicorn Edition” A8s phones, which has since gone on sale exclusively within China on Feb. 14.

The A8s model, which the pastel-coloured phones share the same specifications with, is not available in Singapore.

Two colours

The pink-blue ombre model is called “莓什么” (Mei Shen Me, which is a pun on the words “berry” and “nothing”), while the yellow-pink ombre model is called “有点芒” (You Dian Mang, which is a pun on the words “busy” and “bright”, but may also be a reference to the colour of a mango).

The CEO of Samsung Mobile China shows the A8s FE today, with changeable color. Samsung plan to sale on 14. Feb. pic.twitter.com/TKNkBcKb6I — 萌萌的电教 (@MMDDJ_) January 20, 2019

On Chinese e-commerce website JD.com, it retails for RMB2799, which is about S$563, excluding shipping.

Currently, its specification is exactly the same as other A8s phones, but the Unicorn Edition is only available with a 6GB ram.

Mothership.sg understands that Samsung Singapore has no plans in bringing this phone model to Singapore just yet.

Do note that if you’re planning to get the phone from China, it’s likely that you’ll have to reconfigure the setup for local use, as with most region-exclusive models.

Top image via Koeun Morokot’s Facebook post and MMDJ_’s Twitter