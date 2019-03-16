fbpx

Trump-Kim summit in Vietnam ends prematurely, no joint agreement signed

Nevertheless, Trump said Kim had promised there'd be no more nuclear and 'rockets' testing.

Kayla Wong | February 28, 04:09 pm

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and United States President Donald Trump met for the second time in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Wednesday, Feb. 27.

But unlike the first time they met in Singapore where they signed a joint agreement, no joint agreement was signed this time.

Summit cut short

The summit was cut short at around 3pm on Thursday, Feb. 28 when Kim and Trump were seen leaving the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel separately where discussions were being held.

After both leaders left, the White House released a statement saying that while they had “very good and constructive meetings in Hanoi”, no agreement was reached this time.

Nevertheless, they “look forward to meeting in the future”.

This is in spite of Trump saying a day before that “a lot of things are going to be solved” after meeting Kim for a one-on-one chat, according to The Washington Post.

However, on Thursday, Feb. 28, hints of trouble appeared when Trump played down expectations regarding any kind of agreement to be made at the summit.

Instead, he emphasised the importance of longer-term relations between the two countries, reported The Guardian.

Trump says Kim promised no more nuclear testing

At the press conference held at Marriott hotel before he leaves for the airport, Trump said he felt it was not “very appropriate to sign an agreement today”.

However, he gave a positive outlook of the talks with Kim, saying that Kim promised there would be “no more testing of rockets and nuclear”, and that he trusts Kim.

Nuclear deadlock

Even before the Vietnam summit took place, some analysts were pessimistic about the outcome.

This is because both leaders have different understandings on what denuclearisation involves.

While Pyongyang sees denuclearisation as inclusive of certain compromises from the U.S., such as the lifting of sanctions and the withdrawal of American troops from South Korea, Trump does not see it that way.

Before the summit took place, Trump said that sanctions on the isolated country will remain unless Pyongyang does “something that’s meaningful” on denuclearisation.

U.S. intelligence officials also said it is unlikely that Pyongyang will give up its nuclear programme entirely, as it sees nuclear weapons as essential for its national security, reported Reuters.

Top image via Donald J. Trump/Twitter

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

