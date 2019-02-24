Man at RWS S’pore hailed for turning into human tripod to hold phone for companion to take selfies

Are you an Instagram boyfriend or girlfriend?

If you’re struggling to take nice photos for your partner, this Tik-Tok video has a suggestion for you.

Viral video of a couple taking photos at RWS

The video, involving a man turning into a human tripod, has gone viral recently.

Posted a day before Valentine’s Day on Feb. 13, the video has garnered more than 4,000 shares and 1,300 comments.

Basically, the man is seen standing still and holding onto the phone, while the lady appears to start the self-timer and moving into position with her ice cream.

This took place at Resorts World Sentosa.

You can also watch it here:

Tripod man

In the comments section, many commenters tagged their friends and significant others in the post, playfully teasing them for their less-than-ideal photography skills and suggesting that they should be a human tripod instead.

“Isn’t this your husband? hahahaha”

“This reminds me of myself holding onto the phone”

“hahahahaha next time you can just be a tripod already”

“Next time I’ll practise using a tripod so you can be less stressed”

If you can’t take nice photos, the least you can do is stand still. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

