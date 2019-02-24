fbpx

Man at RWS S’pore hailed for turning into human tripod to hold phone for companion to take selfies

The man who can't be moved.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 19, 12:38 pm

Are you an Instagram boyfriend or girlfriend?

If you’re struggling to take nice photos for your partner, this Tik-Tok video has a suggestion for you.

Viral video of a couple taking photos at RWS

The video, involving a man turning into a human tripod, has gone viral recently.

Posted a day before Valentine’s Day on Feb. 13, the video has garnered more than 4,000 shares and 1,300 comments.

Basically, the man is seen standing still and holding onto the phone, while the lady appears to start the self-timer and moving into position with her ice cream.

This took place at Resorts World Sentosa.

You can also watch it here:

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Tripod man

In the comments section, many commenters tagged their friends and significant others in the post, playfully teasing them for their less-than-ideal photography skills and suggesting that they should be a human tripod instead.

Screenshot from Facebook comment section.
Screenshot from Facebook comment section.
Screenshot from Facebook comment section.
Screenshot from Facebook comment section.
Screenshot from Facebook comment section.

“Isn’t this your husband? hahahaha”

Screenshot from Facebook comment section.
Screenshot from Facebook comment section.
Screenshot from Facebook comment section.
Screenshot from Facebook comment section.
Screenshot from Facebook comment section.
Screenshot from Facebook comment section.

“This reminds me of myself holding onto the phone”

Screenshot from Facebook comment section.

“hahahahaha next time you can just be a tripod already”

Screenshot from Facebook comment section.

“Next time I’ll practise using a tripod so you can be less stressed”

Screenshot from Facebook comment section.
Screenshot from Facebook comment section.

If you can’t take nice photos, the least you can do is stand still. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Top collage of screenshots from 往后余生

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

