Netizen urges support for Tiong Bahru tissue seller, MSF responds it’s already in touch with her to help

A netizen has taken to Facebook to call for greater support of an elderly woman selling tissue paper outside Tiong Bahru Plaza.

And the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) has responded that personnel from its Social Service Offices are in touch with the woman, Madam S, to review her financial situation and provide her assistance.

Plea for help

On Feb. 24, Facebook user Kelvin Chen put up a post with a photo of said woman resting on a chair, while holding an umbrella, surrounded by plastic bags, a stool and a trolley.

In his caption, Chen claimed that S was 83 years old, and earning around S$10-S$20 from selling tissues daily at a nearby traffic light, which she did so from around nine in the morning to three in the afternoon.

Chen noted that S would make the daily trip to Tiong Bahru Plaza from her home at Bukit Merah View and back, on foot, rain or shine.

He added that this was because S wanted to save money, despite her weak legs, and that the trolley she used was supposedly for her support.

He also requested that the public not inform the government of her tissue-selling activities, supposedly due to her lack of a license, despite giving the hashtag #MSF at the end of his post.

Chen stated that he would pass S money whenever he passed her, out of pity, and concluded by calling for the public to give direct financial assistance to her.

Here is his post:

In response to comments about why she did not seek help from the government, Chen responded that she did not want to as she was still mobile:

MSF responds

Subsequently, on Feb. 27, MSF put up a Facebook post in response, thanking Chen and stating that S was known to their Social Service Office in Bukit Merah, and NTUC Health SilverACE in her community.

MSF added that S was living with her son and also received support from her daughters for living expenses and household bills.

With regard to receiving government assistance, MSF clarified that S has continued to receive Silver Support payouts from time to time.

S has also been participating in the activities of NTUC Health SilverACE.

Additionally, S and her son had been receiving ComCare financial assistance until Oct. 2018, whereupon they did not return to re-apply.

MSF said personnel from its Social Service Office had since gotten in touch with S to check on her finances and provide assistance.

The ministry added that it had also advised S against selling tissue near Tiong Bahru Plaza.

Here is the post in full:

Top photo from Kelvin Chen Facebook