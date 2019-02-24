fbpx

Back
﻿

Skechers S’pore launching limited edition One Piece collection in March 2019

Coming soon.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 23, 03:14 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Fans of One Piece, here’s something for you.

One Piece Collection

Skechers Singapore has put up a teaser on Facebook regarding the release of its One Piece Collection in March 2019.

Along with the Facebook post is a photo of this upcoming limited model of shoes.

In particular, the colour of the shoes — white, red, black and yellow — is inspired by the key character Monkey D. Luffy.

Besides this pair, there will also be an exclusive giveaway of One Piece tote bags and caps with any purchase of the shoes at any Skechers outlet.

While the actual date of release has yet been announced, here’s a sneak peek at what’s in store.

Sneak preview

The above photo shared by Skechers Singapore is supposedly one of the designs available for the upcoming One Piece D’Lites 3, which is already on sale overseas.

This model is inspired by the One Piece characters from The Battle of Marineford, featuring colours inspired by new characters too.

Screenshot from @gokoreashopp.

Each shoe has the pirate symbol of its character on the tongue with the One Piece logo design on the fabric stripe.

Character art will also be printed on the insole.

The colours of the shoes are inspired by seven One Piece characters.

Screenshot from @gokoreashopp.

Close-up shots

The shoes are now selling in Skechers in the United States for USD$90 (S$122), and Skechers Korea is retailing them at around 99,000 won, or about S$120.

While the colours of shoes to be made available in Singapore and the price have not yet been revealed, here are some close-up shots of the shoes.

Screenshot from Skechers U.S. website.

1. Monkey D. Luffy inspired

Screenshot from Skechers U.S. website.
Screenshot from Skechers U.S. website.
Screenshot from Skechers U.S. website.

2. Trafalgar Law inspired

Photo from @sneakers.preorder.
Screenshot from Skechers U.S. website.
Screenshot from Skechers U.S. website.
Screenshot from Skechers U.S. website.

3. Blackbeard – Marshall D. Teach inspired

Screenshot from Skechers U.S. website.
Screenshot from Skechers U.S. website.
Screenshot from Skechers U.S. website.

4. Boa Hancock inspired (female sizes only)

Screenshot from @sneakers.preorder.
Screenshot from Skechers U.S. website.
Screenshot from Skechers U.S. website.
Screenshot from Skechers U.S. website.

5. Jinbe inspired, with special ‘Marineford Print’ heel design

Screenshot from Skechers U.S. website.
Screenshot from Skechers U.S. website.
Screenshot from Skechers U.S. website.

6. Marco the Phoenix

Screenshot from Skechers U.S. website.
Screenshot from Skechers U.S. website.
Screenshot from Skechers U.S. website.

7. Edward Newgate — includes “Whitebeard” on the heel

Screenshot from Skechers U.S. website.
Screenshot from Skechers U.S. website.
Screenshot from Skechers U.S. website.

Hope these come to Singapore soon.

Top photo collage from @gokoreashopp and Skechers Singapore

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

McDonald’s M'sia launches Chicken Rendang Pie & Salted Caramel Chocolate Pie

Malaysia always better at such promotions.

February 23, 01:49 am

Both winning tickets for the S$13.6 million Toto Hong Bao draw from Yishun

Congrats.

February 22, 11:16 pm

Man caught smuggling 3 puppies under layers of blankets in his car, 1 puppy died

Poor puppy.

February 22, 08:36 pm

Man uploads video of himself turning into the wrong lane, asks S'pore netizens if he's in the wrong

He also got into an argument with a motorcyclist.

February 22, 08:21 pm

Mahathir should be PM for 5 years if he's healthy, says vice-president of Mahathir's party

He made that statement in a personal capacity.

February 22, 07:55 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close