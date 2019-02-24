Skechers S’pore launching limited edition One Piece collection in March 2019

Fans of One Piece, here’s something for you.

One Piece Collection

Skechers Singapore has put up a teaser on Facebook regarding the release of its One Piece Collection in March 2019.

Along with the Facebook post is a photo of this upcoming limited model of shoes.

In particular, the colour of the shoes — white, red, black and yellow — is inspired by the key character Monkey D. Luffy.

Besides this pair, there will also be an exclusive giveaway of One Piece tote bags and caps with any purchase of the shoes at any Skechers outlet.

While the actual date of release has yet been announced, here’s a sneak peek at what’s in store.

Sneak preview

The above photo shared by Skechers Singapore is supposedly one of the designs available for the upcoming One Piece D’Lites 3, which is already on sale overseas.

This model is inspired by the One Piece characters from The Battle of Marineford, featuring colours inspired by new characters too.

Each shoe has the pirate symbol of its character on the tongue with the One Piece logo design on the fabric stripe.

Character art will also be printed on the insole.

The colours of the shoes are inspired by seven One Piece characters.

Close-up shots

The shoes are now selling in Skechers in the United States for USD$90 (S$122), and Skechers Korea is retailing them at around 99,000 won, or about S$120.

While the colours of shoes to be made available in Singapore and the price have not yet been revealed, here are some close-up shots of the shoes.

1. Monkey D. Luffy inspired

2. Trafalgar Law inspired

3. Blackbeard – Marshall D. Teach inspired

4. Boa Hancock inspired (female sizes only)

5. Jinbe inspired, with special ‘Marineford Print’ heel design

6. Marco the Phoenix

7. Edward Newgate — includes “Whitebeard” on the heel

Hope these come to Singapore soon.

Top photo collage from @gokoreashopp and Skechers Singapore