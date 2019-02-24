fbpx

S’pore Tourism Board proposes superior alternative to Samsung Galaxy Fold

You can buy 2,676 ice cream folds, so good deal.

Nyi Nyi Thet | February 22, 11:54 am

Samsung has just released a slew of new phones during their Unpacked event in San Francisco on Feb. 21, 2019.

Here is a quick rundown of their prices and availability in Singapore.

The Samsung Galaxy S10e, 128GB will cost S$1,078, the S10 of a similar memory will cost S$1,290, and the S10+ will cost S$1,398.

They are available for pre-orders today, Feb. 22, at 12pm.

The foldable phone, Galaxy Fold, is expected to be released in April, but does not have a Singapore pricing as of yet.

However, it will cost around US$1,980 (S$2,676).

But Singapore Tourism Board has a better foldable treat to offer.

The original fold

Here is their post.

In case you can’t see the image, here it is.

Image from VisitSingapore

It’s only S$1, and while it doesn’t have the fold’s new hingeing mechanism with multiple interlocking gears, it is delicious.

It also comes in a multitude of flavours, and while it doesn’t come with a 10MP selfie camera, will provide short doses of creamy goodness on a hot day.

Good cases to be made all around.

