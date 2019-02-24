S’pore Tourism Board proposes superior alternative to Samsung Galaxy Fold
You can buy 2,676 ice cream folds, so good deal.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
Samsung has just released a slew of new phones during their Unpacked event in San Francisco on Feb. 21, 2019.
Here is a quick rundown of their prices and availability in Singapore.
The Samsung Galaxy S10e, 128GB will cost S$1,078, the S10 of a similar memory will cost S$1,290, and the S10+ will cost S$1,398.
They are available for pre-orders today, Feb. 22, at 12pm.
The foldable phone, Galaxy Fold, is expected to be released in April, but does not have a Singapore pricing as of yet.
However, it will cost around US$1,980 (S$2,676).
But Singapore Tourism Board has a better foldable treat to offer.
The original fold
Here is their post.
In case you can’t see the image, here it is.
It’s only S$1, and while it doesn’t have the fold’s new hingeing mechanism with multiple interlocking gears, it is delicious.
It also comes in a multitude of flavours, and while it doesn’t come with a 10MP selfie camera, will provide short doses of creamy goodness on a hot day.
Good cases to be made all around.
Related article
Image collated from Visit Singapore Facebook and Samsung
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.