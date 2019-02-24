Singapore Prison Service: Mikhy Brochez leaked Mar 2018 data of 13 HIV-positive people including himself

The Singapore Prison Service (SPS) has made a police report over an email from American Mikhy Brochez containing information of 13 HIV-positive individuals.

The American involved in the recent HIV data leak incident circulated photographs of a piece of paper with a list of NRIC/FIN numbers of individuals (including himself) who are HIV-positive.

These individuals were scheduled for a medical check-up on March 28 2018 in Changi Prison Complex.

The email was sent on Saturday (Feb. 16) to some government authorities and media organisations, SPS said.

SPS: Brochez has unauthorised possession of a list prepared by Parkway Shenton

SPS said that Brochez appears to have secured unauthorised possession of a copy of the list prepared by Parkway Shenton.

Parkway Shenton is SPS’ appointed medical service provider.

SPS added that it is in the process of reaching out to those 12 personnel to inform them that their information had been disclosed illegally by Brochez.

The full statement below:

“The Singapore Prison Service (SPS) is aware of an email from Mikhy Brochez on 16 February 2019 to some Government authorities and media organisations, containing photographs of a piece of paper with a list of NRIC/FIN numbers of 13 individuals (including himself) who are HIV-positive, and who were scheduled for a medical check-up on 28 March 2018 in Changi Prison Complex. Brochez appears to have secured unauthorised possession of a copy of the list prepared for 28 March 2018 by Parkway Shenton, who is SPS’ appointed medical service provider. SPS is in the process of reaching out to the individuals on the list to inform them that their information has been disclosed illegally by Brochez. We have worked with MOH to provide additional support to those who require it. SPS has lodged a Police report and investigations are ongoing.”

Here’s how the authorities responded to Brochez’s claims so far:

