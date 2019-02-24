fbpx

Map created to show which S’pore Pools outlets have most Toto jackpot & Group 2 winnings

Good luck. 

Zhangxin Zheng | February 21, 06:07 pm

The 2019 Toto Hong Bao Draw jackpot has snowballed to S$13.6 million as there was no winner for the Group 1 prize on Monday, Feb. 18.

Friday’s 2019 Toto Hong Bao Draw snowballs to S$13.6 million

That explains the queues forming at various Singapore Pools outlets if you are wondering.

Lucky outlets

An online publication called Kontinentalist mapped out the data from Singapore Pools website that collated the winning frequencies from October 2014 onwards.

The map shows the distribution of jackpot and Group 2 winnings across all Singapore Pools outlets.

The darker the circle, the more occurrence of jackpot winnings while the size of the circle represents the total number of jackpot and Group 2 winnings.

Screenshot of Kontinentalist map.

From the map, it appears that there are more Group 1 and Group 2 winners from the east of Singapore than from the west.

Top 5 outlets

While the odds of winning is generally one in several million, some outlets do produce more winners than others.

Which, if you have studied probability, coheres with random distribution and there is a need to factor in the total number of punters and the size of their bets.

Singapore Pools online betting service produced the most number of winners — due to its increase in usage over the last few years.

1. Singapore Pools online

Group 1 jackpot: 11
Group 2: 63
Total: 74

2. Tong Aik Huat

Tong Aik Huat in Hougang Street 61.
Group 1 jackpot: 7
Group 2: 34
Total: 41

3. Delisia Agency Pte Ltd

Delisia Agency in Fu Lu Shou Complex, Bugis.
Group 1 jackpot: 8
Group 2: 31
Total: 39

4. NTUC FP Serangoon Central Hypermart

In the northeast, the outlet at NEX shopping mall is pretty lucky too.
Group 1 jackpot: 5
Group 2: 26
Total: 31

5. Singapore Pools Choa Chu Kang Branch

In the west, there is the Singapore Pools Choa Chu Kang Branch with the high number of Group 2 winners.

Group 1 jackpot: 2
Group 2: 28
Total: 30

However, if you are gunning for the grand prize, Giant Sunshine Place outlet and Singapore Pools Teck Whye Branch in the vicinity could stand a better chance.

There had been five jackpot winnings at both outlets over the past five years.

Previously…

S$9.58 million in Jan. 14, 2019 Toto is second largest amount won by one person in S’pore

S$9.7 million in Jan. 3, 2019 Toto is biggest amount won by one person in S’pore ever

Top photo collage from Singapore Pools website and Kontinentalist map

