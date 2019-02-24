fbpx

Back
﻿

Govt to invest more to protect S’pore against climate change & rising sea levels

Threatens our existence.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 18, 06:44 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Minister of Finance, Heng Swee Keat announced in his Budget 2019 speech that the government will plan to invest more for Singapore to adapt to climate change.

Planning for climate change & rising sea levels

As part of the speech, Heng acknowledged Singapore’s vulnerability to climate change and rising sea levels.

“Climate change and rising sea levels threaten our very existence. As a low-lying nation-state, there’s nowhere to hide when sea levels rise.”

Using the Maldives as an example, he highlighted that this global phenomenon should not be taken lightly as other small island nations are already facing the implications of climate change, such as the risk of flooding.

As such the government will be studying the implications carefully and implement preventive measures to protect Singapore adequately.

Carbon tax will also be applied to this year’s emissions to signal companies and households to reduce emission and adopt energy-efficient practices.

Protecting coastal infrastructure

The Climate Action Plan was charted out in 2016 to set out mitigating and adaptive measures for climate change, especially on infrastructure.

Heng announced that roads along low-lying coastal areas have to be raised and critical infrastructures like the Terminal 5  have to be built at 5.5m above mean sea level.

This is higher than other newly reclaimed lands that have to be raised to four metres above mean sea level since 2011.

Polders and dikes are also piloted on Pulau Tekong to help us learn how to deal with rising sea levels.

Invest more

Although it is difficult to project spending needs way into the future, Heng announced that the government will have to invest more to prepare Singapore for climate change.

Together with the existing infrastructure needs, this will increase the total spending on infrastructure significantly.

Different ministries have done preliminary estimates to develop fiscal plans in advance to finance long-lived major infrastructure.

Zero Waste Master Plan will be rolled out in the second half of 2019 by the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources.

Heng also said that each generation contributes a fair share on measures against climate change.

Top photo collage from CNA video and Clean and Green Singapore

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Ben Davis did not report for National Service, is now an NS defaulter

The longer he takes to come back to serve NS, the longer his prison sentence.

February 18, 06:42 pm

Everything you need to know about Budget 2019 in 90 seconds

We save you the time.

February 18, 05:34 pm

Duty-free alcohol allowance cut from 3 to 2 litres for travellers returning to S'pore from April 1, 2019

The cost of allowable items for GST relief for overseas purchases will also be reduced from Feb. 19, 2019.

February 18, 05:28 pm

1.4 million S'poreans to receive up to S$300 cash in Bicentennial Bonus, on top of GST vouchers

Yay.

February 18, 05:11 pm

S'poreans aged 60-69 to receive over S$5,000 in benefits & subsidies as part of S$6.1b Merdeka Generation Package

It will help with their healthcare expenses.

February 18, 04:57 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close