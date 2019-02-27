fbpx

S’pore funeral parlour offers free cremation to those who can’t afford it

A red packet with any amount will suffice as payment.

Kayla Wong | February 27, 02:44 am

A local funeral parlour is offering free cremation to anyone in Singapore who cannot afford it.

Free cremation

According to a Facebook post uploaded on Monday, Feb. 25, by Terie Sim, a local funeral parlour An Fu Funeral Services, is offering free funerals to the poor who cannot afford the last rites and a proper send-off.

In case you can’t see it:

Screenshot via Terie Sim’s Facebook page

Accepts red packet with any amount

The post said there will be no questions asked for “straight cases”, which are cremations with no wakes or processions.

Sim assured that he would provide the service free-of-charge, and that a red packet given to him with any amount of money inside will do.

The photographs that accompanied Sim’s post included various types of joss paper, which are called kor chee, or safe money.

They are intended to help the deceased safely depart to their next destination.

According to some estimates, cremation without a funeral in Singapore costs around S$1,000 to S$1,300.

As for funerals, depending on the religion, or lack of, they can cost anywhere between S$4,000 to S$6,500.

Mass approval

Sim’s post and offer have been applauded.

Screenshot via Terie Sim’s Facebook page
Screenshot via Terie Sim’s Facebook page

Wonderful.

Top image via Terie Sim’s Facebook page

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

