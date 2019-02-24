S’pore has fastest internet in the world

Singapore boasts the fastest internet in the world.

That’s according to a report by a UK-based price comparison website.

The website analysed average monthly costs, average download and upload speeds, as well as the time needed to download one hour of Netflix in 50 different countries.

These countries were defined by the World Bank as “high-income” economies.

Fastest downloads

And in every department, except average monthly costs, Singapore came out on top.

Average download speeds in Singapore was reportedly 185.25 mbps (megabits per second).

Upload speeds clocked an average of 192.08mbps, while an hour of Netflix will take Singaporeans just 16 seconds to download.

It’s no surprise as Singapore constantly tops “world’s fastest internet” lists — even though user experience would sometimes disagree with these assessments, especially when the Wifi mysteriously slows to a crawl.

Not so cheap

However, it’s not all good news.

Singaporeans on average pay S$70.35 a month for the fastest broadband in the world — placing at 25th out of the 50 countries.

The cheapest internet in the world is found in Israel where the average monthly cost of internet is S$18.17.

An hour of Netflix there will take 43 seconds to download.

Poor Brunei

You can thank your lucky stars you don’t live in Brunei, the slowest country on the list.

Residents there pay an average of S$172 a month, only to wait three minutes and 18 seconds for an hour’s worth of Netflix to download.

Despite being financed by oil money, the internet is slow and expensive.

You can view the full report here.

