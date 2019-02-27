Man bites down on someone else’s tooth in his S’pore Airlines meal

Sometimes the tooth can be hard to swallow.

At least that was the experience of one Singapore Airlines (SIA) passenger, Bradley Button.

According to an AAP report, Button, who was flying from New Zealand back to Australia on Feb. 26, found an object that resembled a chipped tooth in his in-flight meal.

Sickening crunch

He had nearly finished the rice dish, only to be met with what has been described as a “sickening crunch”.

“For the rest of the flight I was not well, just the idea of having someone else’s body part in my food is not nice,” said Button.

A small rock?

An air stewardess had initially tried to convince him that it was a small rock. However, Button and the passenger next to him both agreed that it was a tooth.

For his trouble, Button was given a A$75 (S$72.31) voucher that could only be used on SIA in-flight duty-free items.

An SIA spokesman told the AAP that they were investigating the incident and that object had been sent for testing.

SIA has also apologised to Button for the incident.

At the end of the day one can only reflect and say:

Top left image by Bradley Button, right image from Singapore Airlines Facebook