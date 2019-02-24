Boxes of Shiba Inu marshmallows now on sale in Japan for 1,200 yen (S$14.60)
That little face.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
Japan continues their streak of products that are way too cute to be eaten, but will probably be eaten anyway.
Here is the latest in that long list.
Here is a closer look at their adorable faces.
So pinchable.
It can be used as a topping as well.
So what exactly is this adorable confectionery?
Called Hozui, it’s a Japanese-style marshmallow which has been eaten in Kyoto for a long time.
The chocolate-flavoured marshmallow comes in a box of six, and is available for 1,200 yen.
Here’s what it looks like inside.
However it does not appear to be available for shipping to Singapore at the moment.
世にも可愛い食べ物を手に入れたので、フォロワーの皆さん！見てください！！ pic.twitter.com/AUPeB12llY
— 犬飼鯛音 (@inukaitaine) February 17, 2019
Here’s the purest image you will see today to make up for that disappointment.
Top photos via Felissimo
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.