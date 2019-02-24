fbpx

Boxes of Shiba Inu marshmallows now on sale in Japan for 1,200 yen (S$14.60)

That little face.

Nyi Nyi Thet | February 21, 07:04 pm

Japan continues their streak of products that are way too cute to be eaten, but will probably be eaten anyway.

Here is the latest in that long list.

Image from Felissimo

Here is a closer look at their adorable faces.

Image from Felissimo

So pinchable.

Image from Felissimo

It can be used as a topping as well.

Image from Felissimo

So what exactly is this adorable confectionery?

Called Hozui, it’s a Japanese-style marshmallow which has been eaten in Kyoto for a long time.

The chocolate-flavoured marshmallow comes in a box of six, and is available for 1,200 yen.

Here’s what it looks like inside.

Image form Felissimo

However it does not appear to be available for shipping to Singapore at the moment.

Here’s the purest image you will see today to make up for that disappointment.

Top photos via Felissimo

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

