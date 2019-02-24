Minister Shanmugam pays tribute to police officer killed in traffic incident

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam shared a tribute on his Facebook page on Feb. 15.

“Mdm Salinah was a police officer. She was a dedicated officer, with 21 years in service. She was hit by a car, on Sunday, while crossing the road, in front of her office. Heartbreakingly, she passed away today.”

On the same day, the Straits Times reported that a police officer named Salinah Mohamed was taken off life support.

A CT scan on Feb. 14 revealed that Salinah, a staff sergeant with the Singapore Police Force, was brain dead. Her family then decided to take her off life support.

Driver arrested for dangerous driving

Salinah had sustained severe injuries after being hit by a car on Feb. 10.

The incident occurred at the junction of Maxwell Road and Shenton Way. Salinah was walking to the MRT station on the way home from work.

A male driver was arrested for dangerous driving. Investigations are ongoing.

Said Shanmugam, “I met her family at the wake. She leaves behind her husband and three young children. A family torn asunder.”

Must try and reduce the risk

He added that over the years, the authorities have stepped up their efforts in education and enforcement.

They have also increased the number of cameras and made them “very visible” to try and change drivers’ behaviour.

But according to Shanmugam, despite these measures, cases of “poor driving” have increased.

In 2017, the Straits Times reported that MHA was reviewing penalties under the Road Traffic Act for irresponsible driving, including driving while under the influence of alcohol.

“We must try and reduce the risk of losing lives from traffic incidents,” said Shanmugam.

