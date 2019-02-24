Church informs SDP it cannot rent auditorium for campaign launch 26 hours before event

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) experienced a major hiccup one day before their big campaign launch.

They were informed they no longer had a venue to hold their event.

Advertisement

Cancelled 26 hours before launch

The party’s event organisers were told at noon a day prior to the Saturday, Feb. 23 launch that the venue in the building at Eunos Avenue 3 could no longer be utilised.

The venue was supposed to be a 200 pax capacity auditorium operated by Kingdom Community Church Ventures Pte Ltd.

It is a company that SDP said is the business arm of Kingdom Community Church, a local Christian church.

The religious organisation holds its services in the venue the SDP had booked.

Advertisement

Moved to Mandarin Orchard hotel

The party’s launch event was eventually moved to a ballroom at the Mandarin Orchard hotel.

Advertisement

Last-minute scramble

A post on SDP chief Chee Soon Juan’s Facebook page on Friday, Feb. 22, said KCC Ventures “suddenly emailed” the political party to inform it that the event was cancelled.

Chee wrote:

“We spent the entire day trying to persuade the company to honour its contract but to no avail. After some frenzied searching, we found another venue at Mandarin Orchard. We are the SDP, we never say die.”

Advertisement

Shifting reasons?

According to an email the party shared with Mothership, KCC Ventures had initially cancelled the event citing a “last-minute unforeseen JTC (JTC Corporation) inspection”.

Speaking to Mothership on Saturday at their launch event, Chee described his puzzlement at the last-minute cancellation.

“We said, ‘Why only the day before?’ If there was a JTC inspection, surely you would have known ahead of time.”

In an email to Mothership, SDP vice-chairman John Tan said he personally called JTC and learned that no such inspection was happening.

There was, however, one that was apparently planned for Thursday.

According to Tan, KCC Ventures eventually told him in a follow-up call that the reason for the cancellation was that the building management was “insistent that political activities aren’t allowed in the premises”.

Advertisement

In a last-ditch effort, Tan said they sent an email to the senior pastor of Kingdom Community Church, asking him to reconsider the cancellation.

At the time of writing, they said they have yet to hear from the pastor.

In his speech on Saturday afternoon, party chairman Paul Tambyah said the SDP had booked the venue at the end of 2018, and that it was clear in their application that it was being booked by the party in its political capacity.

The SDP also showed Mothership the following invoice from KCC Ventures that was addressed specifically to the SDP:

Tambyah told Mothership that the new venue at the Mandarin Orchard Hotel was about three times more expensive.

The hotel rental set them back by S$3,000, while the church premises would have cost just S$900 (they paid an extra S$200 for a rehearsal at the space earlier this month).

Tambyah said they are exploring possible legal avenues to recoup the difference in costs.

Mothership has reached out to KCC Ventures and Kingdom Community Church for more information about the incident and will update this article if they respond.

Advertisement

Top image of venue from We are Spaces, right photo by Andrew Koay