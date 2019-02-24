SMRT bus captain shelters passengers from rain at almost every Bukit Batok bus stop
Doing good at every stop.
The job of a bus captain may seem pretty straightforward to some — drive a bus smoothly and stop at bus stops for passengers to board and alight.
But one SMRT bus captain has gone the extra mile for his passengers.
Shelters passenger from rain
On Feb. 19, a public transport enthusiast in Singapore was on bus service 963 in Bukit Batok towards HarbourFront when he noticed that the bus captain would get up from his seat to shelter every boarding and alighting passenger from the heavy rain at the front door.
Here’s a video of him doing just so:
And a picture of him in action:
Going the extra mile
According to the admin of (buses[IN]gapore!), the bus captain went beyond his call of duty by asking a group of students at a particular bus stop if they wanted to board the bus.
The driver, who is of Indian ethnicity, also showed his concern by asking a passenger in Hokkien if she really wanted to alight from the rear door instead of the front, where he could shelter her from the rain.
Some flak, mostly praises
The video of the driver has been viewed thousands of times and shared on other Facebook pages.
But at least a couple of people reacted disparagingly, claiming that the bus captain was “wasting time”:
However, the admin of (buses[IN]apore!) explained that it wasn’t that time-consuming as it happened during off-peak hours.
Thankfully, the bus captain’s effort received more praise than flak:
