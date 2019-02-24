fbpx

Back
﻿

New Samsung foldable phone will cost US$1,980 (S$2,676)

I fold.

Nyi Nyi Thet | February 21, 09:18 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

The foldable phone is the hot new trend in smartphone technology.

Now, Samsung has gotten into the game.

Here is their new foldable phone.

This comes almost 8 years after Samsung revealed their prototype.

Features

The phone, which will be released in North America on April 26, has been kept well under wraps, compared to the other three flagship phones.

Here are the specs for the foldable phone.

There will be six camera lenses in total as well as six lenses—three in the back, two on the inside and one on the cover.

The Galaxy Fold basically changes from a 4.6-inch cover display to a 7.3-inch tablet using the new hingeing mechanism, which has multiple interlocking gears.

Here are some gifs of the folding in action.

Here is a nifty little video showcasing how it works.

The Galaxy Fold will retail for US$1,980 (S$2,676) in America, though availability and pricing are not available for Singapore at the moment.

Check out the other offerings during the Samsung event.

Other foldable news

World’s first foldable smartphone from China costs S$1,780 & is apparently not that good

Xiaomi gives sneak peek of new foldable phone in the works

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Morning Read Morning Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Weird burning smell in northeast S'pore? Yup, it's a fire at Johor landfill.

You are not the only person smelling it.

February 21, 02:45 am

Cyclist rides 161km around S'pore's perimeter in 13 hours using foldable bike

Intense.

February 20, 10:11 pm

Angry resident in Kaki Bukit scolds foreign worker for resting at void deck

Is it because he's foreign?

February 20, 09:12 pm

All the leaked photos & info ahead of the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S10 range

Will be launching in a few hours.

February 20, 08:48 pm

AVA concludes pest control firm didn’t mishandle python at Orchard Road

The handlers were acting in good faith to protect public safety.

February 20, 08:06 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close