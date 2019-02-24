Sakura-themed tumblers, bottles & mugs now available at Starbucks S’pore from S$22.90

It is that time of the year again, where springtime means the blooming of cherry blossom trees, and the release of yet another set of Starbucks merchandise.

Advertisement

This new release is called the Sakura Blooms collection, and features tumblers and bottles in gorgeous shades of pink, reminiscent of springtime colours in Japan.

From left to right, we’ve got:

the Stainless Steel Tumbler, 12oz: S$39.90,

Water Bottle, 18.5oz: S$29.90,

Create-Your-Own Tumbler, 16oz: S$26.90, and

Cold Cup, 12oz: S$32.90.

And these, from left:

Water bottle, 16oz: S$24.90,

Tumbler, 12oz: S$22.90,

Tumbler, 12oz: S$26.90.

Advertisement

These, from left:

Water bottle, 25oz: S$29.90,

Stainless steel tumbler, 16oz: S$44.90,

Cold cup, 16oz: S$36.90.

And for this mug with saucer, 12oz: S$29.90.

Advertisement

Starbucks’ seasonal Spring Season Blend of coffee beans is also now available to complement your pretty merchandise.

Taste-wise, it is said to have “dark cherry and cedary spice notes”, which sounds pretty neat.

Details of these, from left:

Whole Bean, 250g: S$16.90,

Starbucks® VIA Ready Brew, 12 sticks: S$16.90,

Origami™ Personal Drip Coffee, 6 cups: S$10.90.

The coffee chain even gave its fluffy “bearista” a springtime makeover:

From left:

Bearista plushie: S$32.90,

Tumbler, 16oz: S$26.90.

Advertisement

And as usual, you can get a gorgeous seasonal gift card for a friend who needs their overly complicated Starbucks order first thing in the morning.

This is the Sakura Gift card, available with a minimum load of S$10.

You can see the full album here:

Advertisement

Top image via Starbucks Singapore.