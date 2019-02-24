fbpx

Back
﻿

Sakura-themed tumblers, bottles & mugs now available at Starbucks S’pore from S$22.90

Ready your wallets, get set, go!

Guan Zhen Tan | February 20, 06:27 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

It is that time of the year again, where springtime means the blooming of cherry blossom trees, and the release of yet another set of Starbucks merchandise.

This new release is called the Sakura Blooms collection, and features tumblers and bottles in gorgeous shades of pink, reminiscent of springtime colours in Japan.

Photo via Starbucks Singapore.

From left to right, we’ve got:

  • the Stainless Steel Tumbler, 12oz: S$39.90,
  • Water Bottle, 18.5oz: S$29.90,
  • Create-Your-Own Tumbler, 16oz: S$26.90, and
  • Cold Cup, 12oz: S$32.90.
Photo via Starbucks Singapore.

And these, from left:

  • Water bottle, 16oz: S$24.90,
  • Tumbler, 12oz: S$22.90,
  • Tumbler, 12oz: S$26.90.
Photo via Starbucks Singapore.

These, from left:

  • Water bottle, 25oz: S$29.90,
  • Stainless steel tumbler, 16oz: S$44.90,
  • Cold cup, 16oz: S$36.90.
Photo via Starbucks Singapore.

And for this mug with saucer, 12oz: S$29.90.

Starbucks’ seasonal Spring Season Blend of coffee beans is also now available to complement your pretty merchandise.

Taste-wise, it is said to have “dark cherry and cedary spice notes”, which sounds pretty neat. 

Photo via Starbucks Singapore.

Details of these, from left:

  • Whole Bean, 250g: S$16.90,
  • Starbucks® VIA Ready Brew, 12 sticks: S$16.90,
  • Origami™ Personal Drip Coffee, 6 cups: S$10.90.

The coffee chain even gave its fluffy “bearista” a springtime makeover:

Photo via Starbucks Singapore.

From left:

  • Bearista plushie: S$32.90,
  • Tumbler, 16oz: S$26.90.

And as usual, you can get a gorgeous seasonal gift card for a friend who needs their overly complicated Starbucks order first thing in the morning.

Photo via Starbucks Singapore.

This is the Sakura Gift card, available with a minimum load of S$10.

You can see the full album here:

Top image via Starbucks Singapore. 

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen is a serial doodler with multiple pens with her wherever she goes. She loves listening to Visual Kei bands, Jamiroquai and random songs from the future-funk genre.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

In 1984, Toh Chin Chye & Lim Boon Heng criticised proposal to raise CPF withdrawal age from 55 to 60

It was such an unpopular move it got shelved eventually.

February 20, 05:54 pm

M'sian motorist tried to smuggle cigarettes inside bread loaf into S'pore, gave ICA a chance to use bread pun

So creative.

February 20, 05:34 pm

okto closing down, merging with Channel 5

End of an era.

February 20, 05:02 pm

Channel 8's latest reality dating show seeking contestants, here's how you can apply

If you're as single as packaged cheese slices, there's a show for you.

February 20, 04:45 pm

S'porean sells cute cat-designed items online to raise funds for abandoned cats at Changi Village

For those who want to give some to the kitties.

February 20, 04:07 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close