Minister Iswaran addresses question on whether Tan Cheng Bock will contest in his West Coast GRC

It is a question many political pundits are interested to find out from Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran.

Does he think that Tan Cheng Bock (TCB), 2011 Presidential Election runner-up and former People’s Action Party (PAP) MP, will contest in his GRC?

This is because TCB’s old ward, Ayer Rajah, is located within Iswaran’s West Coast GRC.

“Focus on getting the job done right”

The question was posed to the minister, who is also in charge of Trade Relations as well as Cybersecurity, by Straits Times executive editor Sumiko Tan in Davos, Switzerland.

Both were participants at this year’s World Economic Forum that occurred nearly a month ago.

Iswaran’s reply?

“I’ve no idea… Which is why I think it’s best that we focus on the things that are within our control. Focus on getting the job done right, do our best for the residents and see how it goes. At the end of the day, it’s a process and at the appropriate time, we’ll all have to make our case to the people and then let them choose, based on what they think is right for them.” The Sunday Times

Indeed, Iswaran’s guess is as good as anyone’s.

But it may be one of the reasons why he accepted an interview with Sumiko Tan overseas despite having over 30 meetings in three days in Davos — perhaps he has started to make his early pitch to his West Coast residents.

West Coast GRC as exciting as East Coast GRC in next GE?

During the last General Election in 2015, the East Coast GRC was the constituency to watch.

Workers’ Party (WP) sent its second best team after Aljunied GRC to contest there.

The WP team lost but was the “best-performing” losing GRC team, securing 39.27 percent of the vote share.

Hence, its candidates Leon Perera and Daniel Goh are now the Non-Constituency MPs in parliament.

Meanwhile, the election results at West Coast GRC have been predictably boring consistent over last decade, with the PAP winning comfortably in the last two GEs.

But things may change, with TCB showing interest in contesting at West Coast GRC.

In Nov. 2018, TCB was seen having a well-publicised breakfast for about an hour with Lee Hsien Yang at West Coast Food Centre, a food centre in Iswaran’s GRC.

Low-key food fight

With TCB having breakfast at West Coast Food Centre, Iswaran has, in his interview, declared his love for local food even in Switzerland, especially the hawker fare in his constituency.

He told Sumiko Tan:

“[I]t would have been more fun to do this in my hawker centres. We have some very good food places there”.

And to cover all the bases in West Cost GRC, Iswaran highlighted quite a number of stalls — five, in fact — from West Coast Market Square (where TCB ate) and Ayer Rajah Food Centre.

Iswaran’s impressive electoral record faces its most formidable challenge

With West Coast GRC anchor minister Lim Hng Kiang likely to retire from politics, Iswaran, as the most experienced West Coast MP, is likely to lead his team as the new anchor minister.

And Iswaran’s West Coast GRC electoral performance since entering politics in 1997 has been pretty decent.

His team scored good above 70 percent in two GEs, and a credible 66.6 percent in the tough GE 2011.

S Iswaran’s West Coast GRC record: 70.14 percent (1997); Walkover (2001 and 2006); 66.6 percent (2011); 78.57 percent (2015)

In 2015, his West Coast GRC team also managed to vastly improve their performance to become the third-best performing constituency in the country.

During the last GE, West Coast GRC also achieved the eighth most improved vote share, with a 12 percent swing.

As an MP from 1980 to 2006, Tan’s electoral record in Ayer Rajah has been hugely impressive too.

The veteran PAP MP’s worst performance was a 69.6 percent in 1988.

And he even ended his impressive electoral performance streak on a high, with an unbelievable 88 percent.

TCB’s Ayer Rajah SMC (in West Coast GRC) record: 83.4 percent (1980); 75.4 percent (1984); 69.6 percent (1988); 75.2 percent (1991); 73.2 percent (1997); 88.0 percent (2001).

All eyes will be on the expected electoral battle for West Coast GRC between Iswaran and Tan, as one of two’s impressive electoral records would have to give.

And the loser may have to console himself with some good food at West Coast.

