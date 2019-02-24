fbpx

SMRT staff falling in love at Raffles Place MRT Station is the cutest love story you’ll read today

Sweet.

Fasiha Nazren | February 15, 06:18 pm

Not everyone can say they found love at an MRT station.

But this couple can.

via SMRT Singapore’s Facebook page

Love at first sight

SMRT station manager, Baharudin bin Johan, and senior assistant manager, Zulaila binte Dollah, met each other in 2003 when they were first stationed together at Raffles Place MRT station.

And it seems like it was love at first sight for them.

Baharudin was assigned to cover duties at the MRT station when he saw Zulaila, who according to him, was the “cutest girl” he had ever seen.

Meanwhile, Zulaila noticed him while she was inside the passenger service centre and asked her colleague who was that “skinny man”.

Still keeps his mug

When they were still dating, Baharudin and Zulaila were almost inseparable during lunch breaks.

“We ate together, and during our meals, we would talk and share our challenges.”

The couple, unfortunately, were assigned to different stations ever since they got married — Baharudin in Boon Lay MRT station and Zulaila in Raffles Place MRT station.

But a part of him is still close to her at Raffles Place — his drinking mug.

from SMRT Singapore’s Facebook page

“We haven’t worked in the same station since we got married. But I still keep his mug here so I would always remember when he worked by my side.”

Goes home together every day

Before they got married, Baharudin would never fail to send Zulaila home after work.

from SMRT Singapore’s Facebook page

And this didn’t stop after marriage as the couple would meet halfway at Jurong East MRT station just so they could go home together.

“After we got married, Baha would come from the west, and we would meet in the middle at Jurong East MRT station so we could go home together.”

Awww.

You can read their full story here:

Equally romantic workplace love stories

SBS Transit bus captains marry each other, wedding photo shoot at Boon Lay Bus Interchange

M’sian couple who fell in love as food delivery riders, has GrabFood-themed wedding photoshoot

Top image form SMRT Singapore’s Facebook page

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

