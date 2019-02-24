AVA concludes pest control firm didn’t mishandle python at Orchard Road

Pest control firm, Anticimex, is in the clear.

Anticimex shared the results of the investigation conducted by Agri-food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA), as there were claims that the staff allegedly mishandled a three-metre long python found outside Tang Plaza, along Orchard Road on Jan. 29.

What happened

The four men from Anticimex pulled off a tough fight against the python.

The python bit one of the guys in the midst of struggling.

The four men were spotted fumbling with the gigantic snake in their attempt to put it into a brown bag, with one of them grabbing onto the python’s head while another holding the end of python’s tail.

In one instance, one of them had to resort to stepping on the python which sparked the allegation of mishandling.

Here’s a video to recap what happened:

In good faith

Contrary to the claims by deputy chief executive of Acres, Kalai Vanan, who said that “poor handling” led to one of the handlers to be bitten, AVA concluded that there was no mishandling by the Anticimex staff.

AVA deemed that there was an immediate risk to public safety given that the python was found in a crowded location so Anticimex staff “had to remove the python as promptly and practicably as possible”.

The staff had to “resort to using necessary force to restrain the python because of the python’s act of aggression towards one of the handlers.

As such, the handlers were acting “in good faith to prevent further harm and injuries”.

Here’s the full text:

’19 February 2019 Company release: Snake at Tang Plaza – AVA Investigation Anticimex is pleased to report that the AVA have completed their investigation into our employees’ actions during the removal of the python from Tang Plaza. We thank them for their professional handling of this matter and are proud to share the statement they have provided us. “AVA has completed investigation into the case and we have established that there was no mishandling by your staff who were activated to catch the python outside Tangs Plaza on 29 January 2019.

Our investigation revealed as there was an immediate risk to public safety where the python was found at a location with high human traffic, your staff had to remove the snake as promptly and practicably as possible. However, it was unfortunate that one of your staff, Mr. Farhan, was bitten in the process. Hence, he had to resort to using necessary force to restrain the python. Mr. Farhan had acted in good faith to prevent further harm and injuries to himself as well as the public who were in close proximity” Our team at Anticimex will continue to remain focused on our daily business, working with the experts within our field and avoiding distractions of commentary from spectators. We will continue to empower our employees to take immediate and correct actions when needed to prevent and protect Singaporeans in their daily lives.’

Top photo collage from Rabbikhan Khan and Anticimex