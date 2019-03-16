fbpx

5 places in Japan to visit for a breathtaking experience of Wisteria flowers April-May 2019

One with nature. And Instagram.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 28, 05:26 pm

Upsurge

Japan is known for its cherry blossom (or sakura) season between late March to early May.

Beside Sakura flowers, however, there’s also the lesser-known Wisteria flowers (a.k.a Fuji flowers in Japanese) that are equally pretty.

These woody vine blossoms slightly later in mid-April and come in various colours such as purple, pink, yellow, and white.

Here are five places in Japan where you can immerse yourself in the beauty of Fuji flowers this season.

1. Ashikaga Flower Park, Tochigi

Ashikaga Flower Park is probably the best place to go to with their Great Wisteria Festival from Apr. 13 to May. 19, 2019.

Prized as a natural monument in the Tochigi prefecture, the Great Wisteria tree is over 150 years old.

With the flowers in full bloom from late April, the vines will be lit up at night, turning the space under the tree into a dazzling world of purple:

Photo from @ashikaga_flower_park.
Photo by @aloha.ys.
Photo by @ak._.s2.
Photo by @timmicohen.
Photo by @number_shiiix.

Besides purple Wisteria, there are also yellow and white Wisteria flower tunnels.

Photo by @daisukephotography.

You can also find other blossoming flowers like the Azalea flowers in the park.

Photo @nyankolyn.
Photo by @8ryujiii8.

Hopefully, you can also get to try Wisteria flavoured soft serve.

Photo by @sunnyromance

And the seasonal Wisteria and Sakura noodles:

Photo from Rocketnews24 via Soranews24

Depending on the date, the entrance fee for an adult ranges from S$11 – S$22, while it costs S$6 – S$11 for children.

Screenshot from Ashikaga website.

Address: 607 Hasamacho, Ashikaga, Tochigi Prefecture 329-4216, Japan

How to go: 13-min walk from JR Tomita station (Ryomo line)

Date: Apr. 13 – May. 19, 2019 (light-up event: Apr. 20 – May. 12)

Time: 7am to 6pm (light-up 5.30pm – 9pm)

2. Kameido Tenjin Shrine, Tokyo

If you are going to Tokyo, you can go to the Kameido Tenjin Shrine, which is also a place of heritage.

These Wisteria trees were supposedly planted in the Edo period (from 1603 to 1868).

Photo from Kameido Tenjin website.
Photo by @zenchanphotography.
Photo by @zenchanphotography.
Photo by @senya_1963.

Beautiful at night too.

Photo from ponta1.

There are also other celebratory activities like tea ceremonies, taiko drumming, and festival food stalls going on during this period.

The best part is, entrance is free.

Address: 361 Kameido, Koto-ku, Tokyo

How to go: 1) 5-min walk from Kameido Station (North Exit) 2) 15-min walk from Kinshicho Station (North Exit)

Entrance Fee: Free

3. Shindachijuku Wisteria Garden, Osaka

In Sennan city of Osaka, there is a garden of Wisteria trees in what used to be a private house.

The ex-resident of the house, Masahiro Kajimoto, planted many of these Wisteria trees 30 years ago, and allowed visitors to enter the house to see the blossoming flowers every spring since 1998.

Now that Kajimoto has passed away, the neighbours help to maintain the garden, which remains open to the public during this season.

Here are some photos taken by visitors at Kajimoto’s garden:

Photo from @chiachinhsu.
Photo from @yoshinobu_haha.

Awww.

Photo from @miyuco114_photo.
Photo from Sennan City website.

Photo from @papi_maron_poron.

Photo from @rara0507papa.

Address: 1338 Shindachimakino, Sennan, Osaka

How to go: 8-min walk from Izumi Sunagawa Station

Entrance Fee: Free

4. Byodoin, Kyoto

If you are heading to Kyoto, a good place to check out Wisteria flowers will be the Byodoin temple in Uji city.

The Byodoin temple is a world heritage site. In fact, you can even find an image of the temple on one side of the Japanese ten yen coin.

There are three Wisteria trellises in the temple, one of which is located by the Aji-ike Pond and an incredible 280 years old.

Photo from Byodoin website.
Photo from Byodoin website.
Photo from Byodoin website.
Photo from Byodoin website.

Address: Renge-116 Uji, Kyoto Prefecture 611-0021, Japan

How to go: 10-15 min walk from JR Uji Station or Keihan Uji Station

Opening hours: 8.30am to 5.30pm (last entry at 5.15pm)

Entrance Fee: 600 yen (about S$7.30)

It will be an additional 300 yen for a tour of Phoenix Hall.

5. Kawachi Wisteria Garden, Fukuoka

The Kawachi Wisteria Garden is a private garden in Kitakyushu city of Fukuoka Prefecture, in southern Japan.

It is overwhelmingly popular during this season with 10,000m² of Wisteria plants of over 20 varieties.

As such, a reservation must be made online or at convenience stores prior to the visit.

The two Wisteria tunnels of 80m and 110m are the highlight in this garden.

Photo from @visitjapan_uk.
Photo by @puraten10.
Photo from @adventuresofrila.
Photo from @ashleegraceb.

Address: 〒805-0045 Fukuoka-ken, Kitakyūshū-shi, Yahatahigashi-ku, Kawachi, 2 Chome−2, 河内２丁目２−４８

How to go: 15-min from  JR Yahata Station

Date: Apr. 20 – May. 6

Time: 8pm – 6pm

Fee: 500 yen – 1500 yen (about S$6 – S$18)

Top photo collage from @puraten10, @aloha.ys and @senya_1963

H/T: Mook

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

