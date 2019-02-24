fbpx

Back
﻿

Pho Street S’pore offering their signature beef bowl for just S$0.60 on Feb. 28

Cheap, cheap. Good, good.

Fasiha Nazren | February 20, 11:46 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

If you enjoy Vietnamese cuisine, this is the deal for you.

S$0.60 bowl of pho

For just one day, Vietnamese restaurant Pho Street is offering its signature pho beef combination for VND 10,000, which is just S$0.60.

Very first Pho Day on Feb. 28

As part of Pho Street’s very first Pho Day, the eatery is offering this deal only on Feb 28 between 11.30am to 1.30pm.

The dish, which originally costs S$9.90 per bowl, includes a hearty serving of beef balls, beef tendon, beef slices, beef shanks, beef tendons, beef tripe and rice noodles.

Photo from Pho Street‘s website

Available at 8 outlets

The deal is available at eight of these outlets in Singapore:

  • Bedok Mall
  • Compass One
  • Galaxis
  • Hong Leong Building
  • Keat Hong Community Club
  • Ocean Financial Centre
  • The Centrepoint Westgate

Yum.

Top image from Pho Street Singapore’s Facebook page

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen's wife broke a bottle on S'pore's newest German submarine, explained

It is a maritime tradition to break a bottle of alcohol on the side of a new vessel.

February 20, 11:30 am

S'pore man's S$900 Givenchy Bambi print shirt gets destroyed during dry cleaning, becomes Givencui

F.

February 20, 11:26 am

Hougang Neighbourhood Police Centre seeks man with weird chin, savage commenters respond

He really got it in the neck.

February 20, 09:58 am

Grab finally introducing GrabPet service from Feb. 20, 2019, drivers to be specially trained

Fares start at S$14.

February 20, 09:00 am

Taxi fare increased in Seoul, South Korea from Feb. 16, 2019

A taxi driver in Seoul earns an average of 2.13 million won (S$2,562) per month.

February 20, 12:49 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close