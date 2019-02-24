Pho Street S’pore offering their signature beef bowl for just S$0.60 on Feb. 28
Cheap, cheap. Good, good.
If you enjoy Vietnamese cuisine, this is the deal for you.
S$0.60 bowl of pho
For just one day, Vietnamese restaurant Pho Street is offering its signature pho beef combination for VND 10,000, which is just S$0.60.
Very first Pho Day on Feb. 28
As part of Pho Street’s very first Pho Day, the eatery is offering this deal only on Feb 28 between 11.30am to 1.30pm.
The dish, which originally costs S$9.90 per bowl, includes a hearty serving of beef balls, beef tendon, beef slices, beef shanks, beef tendons, beef tripe and rice noodles.
Available at 8 outlets
The deal is available at eight of these outlets in Singapore:
- Bedok Mall
- Compass One
- Galaxis
- Hong Leong Building
- Keat Hong Community Club
- Ocean Financial Centre
- The Centrepoint Westgate
Yum.
