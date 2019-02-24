S’pore PR, 47, poses as Romeo to get Tinder matches to give him S$500,000 in last 7 years

Some people find love in hopeless places.

Others find love on Tinder — and get scammed.

According to The Straits Times, that’s what happened to multiple women who got burnt after matching with Peter Aw, a 47-year-old Singapore PR from Malaysia, on the online dating app.

Having already pleaded guilty to cheating five women of nearly S$250,000 on Nov. 28, Aw once again returned to the courts on Thursday, Feb. 21 for cheating another woman, a 50-year-old Singaporean.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of cheating involving S$57,250.

The woman only made a police report after reading about the first court case in the papers.

Swiped her investment

Calling himself Daniel, and posing as a silver trader with special knowledge of investment opportunities, Aw scammed the woman into handing over S$68,250 for investing in silver between May and June 2016.

According to the report, Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Hsiao Tien said: “In the accused’s dealings with the victim, he led her to believe that he was a credible and trustworthy person who had valuable information about investments, and would help her to invest in silver for her best interests.”

Aw had no such experience or information and didn’t use the money to invest in silver.

Long track record of scams

From August 2017 to July 2018, he had used a similar scam on five other women, between the ages of 39 to 48 years old.

He made off with close to S$370,000.

The women had also given him money after he asked for help to pay for things such as medical expenses and car repairs.

However, the money instead went towards paying for Aw’s personal expenses and gambling debts.

This was after Aw had been sentenced to 14 months of jail in 2013 for scamming four women of S$55,000.

On this occasion, Aw posed as a racehorse owner with the Malaysian Racing Association who had insider information on horse racing.

In total, for his latest spate of scams, Aw has pleaded guilty to 17 counts of cheating.

Each count could see him jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Timeline of Scams April 2010 – Feb. 2011 – Scammed four women of S$55,000 April 2013 – Pleaded guilty to three of six charges of cheating involving S$35,000. Sentenced to 14 months jail May 2017 – July 2018 – Scammed six women of S$438,250 Nov 2018 – Pleaded guilty to scamming five women, 14 charges of cheating involving S$250,000 Feb 2019 – Pleaded guilty to three charges of cheating involving S$57,250

Top image collage from Felicia Tham Facebook