S’porean spent 200 hours making dazzling 102-sec time-lapse video with 17,000 photos

A 102-second time-lapse video posted on Feb. 18 went viral on Facebook with more than 2,000 shares.

Made from 17,000 photos, “Overnight” captures Singapore’s dazzling nighttime landscape lights, and they look pretty electrifying.

Here are some screenshots from the clip:

Keppel Bay

The Esplanade & Marina Bay Sands

Gardens by the Bay

Most of the locations featured the video are in the downtown area — these also include the Singapore Flyer. Other iconic buildings such as Reflections on Keppel Bay and The Interlace, as well as the National Stadium, which was incidentally filmed during equipment tests ahead of the Korean boyband BTS concert:

National Stadium

Marina Bay

The Interlace

The Pinnacle @ Duxton

Singapore Flyer

And of course, these photos are incomparable to watching the video itself:

Passion project

The video was made by Singaporean Henry Poh, who goes by the social media handle Racife and shoots photos and videos in his free time.

Poh tells Mothership in an email interview that he started creating time-lapse videos a few years ago and was influenced by his brother, who also enjoys it.

He decided to create “Overnight — A nocturnal aerial hyperlapse journey through Singapore” after he bought a drone on impulse during a sale.

The process

Poh says he spent three months on this video, flying his drone on 25 nights. Each flight, he explains, lasted at most 20 minutes to ensure the drone returns safely.

In his reply to one of the comments, he also clarified that he, of course, did not fly his drone in any No Fly Zones.

Each trip out, he adds, took him about three hours — the time taken in finding the optimal position to fly the drone, safety checks as well as the actual drone flying.

Poh said he initially wanted to feature more of the heartlands too, like Queensway and Commonwealth, but the compositions he shot were “not strong enough” so he ended up not including what he shot there.

Of course, Poh also edited the video — at this point, he shares a fascinating tidbit: every second of footage you see in the video took 48 seconds to shoot.

The post-production process was also tedious, Poh shares, because of the file sizes of the footage he shot, adding up to a crazy 85 hours.

A 16-second sequence showing the Marina Bay Sands light show, for instance, was so huge that it fills the entire space of a DVD:

“So after capturing the photos, you have to do the photo portion of editing, assemble them into video sequences, apply stabilisation and then render them which took around another two hours each sequence initially, until I upgraded my PC to quicken this process by half. Total estimated time spent on this part of the process was about 85 hours. Finally, there’s the editing, to cut the clips to the music, and apply transitions and final tweaks. This area was an excellent learning experience for me as well, because I had opted not to use proxies to try and reduce the amount of time I needed to spend rendering (POOR DECISION).”

Singaporeans, foreigners awestruck

But all his effort seems to have been worthwhile, if this sampling of comments from both Singaporeans and foreigners are anything to go by:

On YouTube too:

If you are also a photo-taking or video-making enthusiast, Poh also recommends @kilogrammerz, a local visual arts education platform that also exists on Telegram.

Top photo collage from screenshots of Racife’s video