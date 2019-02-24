fbpx

Back
﻿

S’porean spent 200 hours making dazzling 102-sec time-lapse video with 17,000 photos

So shiny.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 23, 01:25 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

A 102-second time-lapse video posted on Feb. 18 went viral on Facebook with more than 2,000 shares.

Made from 17,000 photos, “Overnight” captures Singapore’s dazzling nighttime landscape lights, and they look pretty electrifying.

Here are some screenshots from the clip:

Keppel Bay

Screenshot from Racife’s Overnight video.

The Esplanade & Marina Bay Sands

Screenshot from Racife’s Overnight video.

Gardens by the Bay

Screenshot from Racife’s video.

Most of the locations featured the video are in the downtown area — these also include the Singapore Flyer. Other iconic buildings such as Reflections on Keppel Bay and The Interlace, as well as the National Stadium, which was incidentally filmed during equipment tests ahead of the Korean boyband BTS concert:

National Stadium

Screenshot from Racife’s Overnight video.

Marina Bay

Screenshot from Racife’s Overnight video.

The Interlace

Screenshot from Racife’s Overnight video.

The Pinnacle @ Duxton

Screenshot from Racife’s Overnight video.

Singapore Flyer

Screenshot from Racife’s Overnight video.

And of course, these photos are incomparable to watching the video itself:

Passion project

The video was made by Singaporean Henry Poh, who goes by the social media handle Racife and shoots photos and videos in his free time.

Poh tells Mothership in an email interview that he started creating time-lapse videos a few years ago and was influenced by his brother, who also enjoys it.

He decided to create “Overnight — A nocturnal aerial hyperlapse journey through Singapore” after he bought a drone on impulse during a sale.

The process

Poh says he spent three months on this video, flying his drone on 25 nights. Each flight, he explains, lasted at most 20 minutes to ensure the drone returns safely.

In his reply to one of the comments, he also clarified that he, of course, did not fly his drone in any No Fly Zones.

Each trip out, he adds, took him about three hours — the time taken in finding the optimal position to fly the drone, safety checks as well as the actual drone flying.

Poh said he initially wanted to feature more of the heartlands too, like Queensway and Commonwealth, but the compositions he shot were “not strong enough” so he ended up not including what he shot there. 

Of course, Poh also edited the video — at this point, he shares a fascinating tidbit: every second of footage you see in the video took 48 seconds to shoot.

The post-production process was also tedious, Poh shares, because of the file sizes of the footage he shot, adding up to a crazy 85 hours.

A 16-second sequence showing the Marina Bay Sands light show, for instance, was so huge that it fills the entire space of a DVD:

“So after capturing the photos, you have to do the photo portion of editing, assemble them into video sequences, apply stabilisation and then render them which took around another two hours each sequence initially, until I upgraded my PC to quicken this process by half.

Total estimated time spent on this part of the process was about 85 hours. Finally, there’s the editing, to cut the clips to the music, and apply transitions and final tweaks. This area was an excellent learning experience for me as well, because I had opted not to use proxies to try and reduce the amount of time I needed to spend rendering (POOR DECISION).”

Singaporeans, foreigners awestruck

But all his effort seems to have been worthwhile, if this sampling of comments from both Singaporeans and foreigners are anything to go by:

On YouTube too:

Screenshot of comment from Youtube.
Screenshot of comment from Youtube.

Screenshot of comment from Youtube.
Screenshot of comment from Youtube.

If you are also a photo-taking or video-making enthusiast, Poh also recommends @kilogrammerz, a local visual arts education platform that also exists on Telegram.

Top photo collage from screenshots of Racife’s video

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

34 S'pore prison inmates took A-Level exams behind bars. The top scorer clinched 5 As & 1 B.

More than half qualified for university, polytechnic and private degree courses.

February 23, 12:18 pm

S'pore wildlife parks welcome 700 newborns in 2018, including 35 threatened species in the wild

So cute.

February 23, 10:54 am

Skechers S'pore launching limited edition One Piece collection in March 2019

Coming soon.

February 23, 03:14 am

McDonald’s M'sia launches Chicken Rendang Pie & Salted Caramel Chocolate Pie

Malaysia always better at such promotions.

February 23, 01:49 am

Both winning tickets for the S$13.6 million Toto Hong Bao draw from Yishun

Congrats.

February 22, 11:16 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close