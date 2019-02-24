40 undergraduate programmes in NTU will consider passion over grades for 2019 admissions

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has announced that the criteria to get into 40 out of 111 of its undergraduate programmes will be broadened this year.

Yes, this means that you have a chance of getting into the school even if your academic qualifications might lose out to another candidate’s.

Advertisement

What are they looking for?

According to a media release on Feb. 15, 2019, shortlisted applicants will undergo a “qualitative assessment that is more robust, inclusive and goes beyond grades”.

This involves interviews, aptitude tests, or portfolios.

If the release is anything to go by, potential candidates should display “passion and enthusiasm” as well as the ability to “cope with the rigours of their chosen degree course”.

Here is the full list of programmes:

1. Renaissance Engineering

2. Medicine

3. Arts (Education)

4. Science (Education)

5. Bioengineering with a Second Major in Food Science and Technology

6. Bioengineering with a Second Major in Pharmaceutical Engineering

7. Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering with a Second Major in Food Science and Technology

8. Civil Engineering with a Second Major in Society and Urban Systems

9. Electrical and Electronic Engineering with a Second Major in Society and Urban Systems

10. Environmental Engineering with a Second Major in Society and Urban Systems

11. Materials Engineering with a Second Major in Medical Biology

12. Materials Engineering with a Second Major in Pharmaceutical Engineering

13. Mechanical Engineering with a Second Major in Society and Urban Systems

14. Art, Design and Media

15. Chinese

16. Economics & Media Analytics

17. Economics & Psychology

18. Economics & Public Policy

19. English

20. English Literature and Art History

21. History

22. Linguistics and Multilingual Studies

23. Philosophy

24. Psychology and Linguistic & Multilingual Studies

25. Psychology & Media Analytics

26. Biological Sciences with a Second Major in Food Science and Technology

27. Biological Sciences with Second Major in Biomedical Structural Biology

28. Biological Sciences with Second Major in Food Science and Technology

29. Biomedical Sciences and Biobusiness

30. Biomedical Sciences and Chinese Medicine

31. Chemistry and Biological Chemistry with a Second Major in Food Science and Technology

32. Environmental Earth Systems Science

33. Environmental Earth Systems Science and Public Policy and Global Affairs

34. Mathematical Sciences

35. Mathematical Sciences with Minor in Finance

36. Mathematical Sciences and Economics

37. Mathematics and Computer Sciences

38. Physics

39. Applied Physics

40. Physics with Second Major in Mathematical Sciences

Advertisement

For the remaining 71 programmes, interviews will also be held for high potential applicants who may fall slightly short of the entry score for a degree course, or for those who are strong in fields such as arts and sports.

This will be administered under the Discretionary Admissions scheme.

Real life examples

This initiative is an expansion of its successful pilot last year involving 17 programmes.

A student who was enrolled under this approach last year is Mechanical Engineering undergraduate Samuel Fong.

Advertisement

On his experience, Professor Ling San, NTU Provost, said:

Applying to university at age 28 with a 2.4 cumulative grade point average (GPA), Samuel Fong would not have been able to enrol at many universities. Struggling to complete his polytechnic course over eight years, he used to play truant, miss exams or fail his modules, which caused him to be expelled from poly thrice. But had NTU not looked at his other polytechnic grades – he scored a perfect 4.0 GPA for his second and third years – and the impression he made on the professors during his admissions interview, Samuel would not have made it to university. Now a Mechanical Engineering student, he has performed exceptionally well in his first semester, with a CGPA of more than 4.5 out of a maximum of 5.0.

Another student was Bryan Lim Yuqiang, who scored a place in Nanyang Business School (NBS) thanks to his leadership position at Millennia Institute’s Entrepreneurship Club.

NTU’s open house will be held on March 2, 2019.

Advertisement

Top photo via NTU