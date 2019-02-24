40 undergraduate programmes in NTU will consider passion over grades for 2019 admissions
This initiative is part of the school's holistic education approach.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has announced that the criteria to get into 40 out of 111 of its undergraduate programmes will be broadened this year.
Yes, this means that you have a chance of getting into the school even if your academic qualifications might lose out to another candidate’s.
What are they looking for?
According to a media release on Feb. 15, 2019, shortlisted applicants will undergo a “qualitative assessment that is more robust, inclusive and goes beyond grades”.
This involves interviews, aptitude tests, or portfolios.
If the release is anything to go by, potential candidates should display “passion and enthusiasm” as well as the ability to “cope with the rigours of their chosen degree course”.
Here is the full list of programmes:
1. Renaissance Engineering
2. Medicine
3. Arts (Education)
4. Science (Education)
5. Bioengineering with a Second Major in Food Science and Technology
6. Bioengineering with a Second Major in Pharmaceutical Engineering
7. Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering with a Second Major in Food Science and Technology
8. Civil Engineering with a Second Major in Society and Urban Systems
9. Electrical and Electronic Engineering with a Second Major in Society and Urban Systems
10. Environmental Engineering with a Second Major in Society and Urban Systems
11. Materials Engineering with a Second Major in Medical Biology
12. Materials Engineering with a Second Major in Pharmaceutical Engineering
13. Mechanical Engineering with a Second Major in Society and Urban Systems
14. Art, Design and Media
15. Chinese
16. Economics & Media Analytics
17. Economics & Psychology
18. Economics & Public Policy
19. English
20. English Literature and Art History
21. History
22. Linguistics and Multilingual Studies
23. Philosophy
24. Psychology and Linguistic & Multilingual Studies
25. Psychology & Media Analytics
26. Biological Sciences with a Second Major in Food Science and Technology
27. Biological Sciences with Second Major in Biomedical Structural Biology
28. Biological Sciences with Second Major in Food Science and Technology
29. Biomedical Sciences and Biobusiness
30. Biomedical Sciences and Chinese Medicine
31. Chemistry and Biological Chemistry with a Second Major in Food Science and Technology
32. Environmental Earth Systems Science
33. Environmental Earth Systems Science and Public Policy and Global Affairs
34. Mathematical Sciences
35. Mathematical Sciences with Minor in Finance
36. Mathematical Sciences and Economics
37. Mathematics and Computer Sciences
38. Physics
39. Applied Physics
40. Physics with Second Major in Mathematical Sciences
For the remaining 71 programmes, interviews will also be held for high potential applicants who may fall slightly short of the entry score for a degree course, or for those who are strong in fields such as arts and sports.
This will be administered under the Discretionary Admissions scheme.
Real life examples
This initiative is an expansion of its successful pilot last year involving 17 programmes.
A student who was enrolled under this approach last year is Mechanical Engineering undergraduate Samuel Fong.
On his experience, Professor Ling San, NTU Provost, said:
Applying to university at age 28 with a 2.4 cumulative grade point average (GPA), Samuel Fong would not have been able to enrol at many universities. Struggling to complete his polytechnic course over eight years, he used to play truant, miss exams or fail his modules, which caused him to be expelled from poly thrice.
But had NTU not looked at his other polytechnic grades – he scored a perfect 4.0 GPA for his second and third years – and the impression he made on the professors during his admissions interview, Samuel would not have made it to university. Now a Mechanical Engineering student, he has performed exceptionally well in his first semester, with a CGPA of more than 4.5 out of a maximum of 5.0.
Another student was Bryan Lim Yuqiang, who scored a place in Nanyang Business School (NBS) thanks to his leadership position at Millennia Institute’s Entrepreneurship Club.
NTU’s open house will be held on March 2, 2019.
Top photo via NTU
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.