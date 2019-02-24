American conman Mikhy Brochez fooled Hong Kong authorities years before coming to S’pore

Mikhy Brochez was at it all along.

The man responsible for the leak of Singapore’s HIV registry, had worked in Hong Kong prior to his 2008 move here.

And he had also fooled the authorities there with his fake credentials.

A report by the South China Morning Post revealed that Brochez used his fake credentials while running Guia Education, a centre for special needs children in Hong Kong.

Subsequently, Brochez used the same ruse and lied about his credentials to get employed as a polytechnic lecturer here in Singapore.

Fake credentials

His credentials listed on the centre’s website can be seen below:

APA – American Psychological Association

APS – American Physiological Society

MCollT – Member of College of Teachers

MS DPSY – Masters of Developmental Psychology

DipED – Diploma of Education

The same report noted that the APA confirmed that neither Brochez nor his staff were members of the association.

According to a report by Channel NewsAsia, when police raided his house here in Singapore they found documents such as a linguistics degree, a master’s in developmental and child psychology, and a doctorate in psychology and education.

All these documents were later found to be forgeries.

Claims of a conspiracy

Since the leak become public news, Brochez has stated in an interview with Vice that he believes he’s being made a scapegoat for a larger conspiracy involving the Singapore government.

According to Brochez, he had been trying to warn the Singapore government about the HIV registry potentially being compromised.

Vice was unable to corroborate or verify Brochez’s claims.

History of lies

This comes as no surprise as, along with his faked credentials, Brochez has built up quite an extensive web of lies.

Having first entered Singapore with a fake Bahamian passport, Brochez also faked a negative HIV blood test, with the help of his partner, Singaporean doctor Ler Teck Siang.

He continued to spin yarns in an interview in 2010, given while he was a lecturer at Temasek Polytechnic.

In the interview, Brochez claimed to have been able to read, write, and speak three languages fluently by the time he had turned three years old.

He also claimed to be the son of a renowned professor, Dr Teresa King, and having been enrolled into Princeton University at age of 13.

An investigation by British newspaper The Independent found that no such professor existed.

Top photo collage from Mikhy Brochez’ Facebook