fbpx

Back
﻿

McGriddles back in McDonald’s S’pore for limited time with new Crispy Chicken on menu

Lunch idea.

Guan Zhen Tan | February 27, 02:21 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Remember the McCrispy? Well, now you might be able to taste its spiritual successor.

The Crispy Chicken, according to McDonald’s Singapore, is a tender chicken thigh covered in crispy coating and fried.

It is available for $6.20 for a two-piece a-la-carte order at all McDonald’s restaurants, and via McDelivery and GrabFood from Feb. 28 onwards, while stocks last.

The Crispy Chicken will also be available as two options for the Happy Sharing Box.

Happy Sharing Box C, which is available from S$9.20 has two pieces of Crispy Chicken and four pieces of McWings.

Happy Sharing Box D, which is available from S$14.60 has five pieces of Crispy Chicken, for hardcore fans.

Also available is the Crispy Chicken Feast, which includes Twister Fries, Chocolate Pie and Peach McFizz for S$9.80.

Fans of the McGriddles will also be thrilled to know that the Sausage McGriddles and Sausage McGriddles with Egg will return for a limited time only from S$4.50 and S$5.40 a-la-carte respectively.

 

Top image via McDonald’s Singapore

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen is a serial doodler with multiple pens with her wherever she goes. She loves listening to Visual Kei bands, Jamiroquai and random songs from the future-funk genre.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Old Ah Bengs exercise by fighting outside Blk 418 Yishun Ave 11 coffee shop

At least 15 minutes of physical activity a day is good for health.

February 27, 02:06 pm

Family-owned Bukit Panjang carrot cake stall run by beefcake who lifts 6 times a week

He went from wearing Rolex watches to clocking in 12-hour days at his parents' hawker stalls.

February 27, 01:48 pm

Energizer's smartphone has 18,000 mAh battery, lasts up to 50 days & is incredibly thick

This battery can commit battery.

February 27, 01:37 pm

"Employment outcomes" for S'poreans affected if foreign worker quotas not cut: Chee Hong Tat

He said not cutting the number of foreign workers here will also lead to socio-political problems in Singapore.

February 27, 01:11 pm

Lorry driver, 32, arrested, cyclist, 55, investigated: Jalan Eunos lorry vs cyclist incident

The cyclist was much older.

February 27, 11:25 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close