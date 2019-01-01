McGriddles back in McDonald’s S’pore for limited time with new Crispy Chicken on menu

Remember the McCrispy? Well, now you might be able to taste its spiritual successor.

The Crispy Chicken, according to McDonald’s Singapore, is a tender chicken thigh covered in crispy coating and fried.

It is available for $6.20 for a two-piece a-la-carte order at all McDonald’s restaurants, and via McDelivery and GrabFood from Feb. 28 onwards, while stocks last.

The Crispy Chicken will also be available as two options for the Happy Sharing Box.

Happy Sharing Box C, which is available from S$9.20 has two pieces of Crispy Chicken and four pieces of McWings.

Happy Sharing Box D, which is available from S$14.60 has five pieces of Crispy Chicken, for hardcore fans.

Also available is the Crispy Chicken Feast, which includes Twister Fries, Chocolate Pie and Peach McFizz for S$9.80.

Fans of the McGriddles will also be thrilled to know that the Sausage McGriddles and Sausage McGriddles with Egg will return for a limited time only from S$4.50 and S$5.40 a-la-carte respectively.

Top image via McDonald’s Singapore