McDonald’s M’sia launches Chicken Rendang Pie & Salted Caramel Chocolate Pie

Malaysia always better at such promotions.

Belmont Lay | February 23, 01:49 am

Upsurge

McDonald’s in Malaysia has upped the ante: They have launched the Chicken Rendang Pie, and relaunched the Salted Caramel Choco Pie, at the same time.

Both pies are available now for Malaysians, as well as Johor-visiting Singaporeans.

Chicken Rendang Pie

via rebeccasaw.com

The new Chicken Rendang Pie costs RM4.50, or about S$1.49.

The savoury pie is unique as the fast food chain seldom launch such spicy and fragrant items on the menu.

It is almost equivalent to a curry puff.

There are shredded chicken bits inside, but don’t get your hopes too high up.

Salted Caramel & Chocolate Pie

The Salted Caramel & Chocolate Pie, on the other hand, never goes wrong.

It is priced at RM3.50, or about S$1.16.

The Salted Caramel & Chocolate Pie has two fillings side by side — almost as if one type of filling isn’t decadent enough.

Two is overkill. And overkill is great.

KitKat McFlurry

As if these two items appearing at the same time isn’t enough, McDonald’s up north has also reintroduce the KitKat McFlurry, which cost RM6.95, or S$2.31.

It consists of chocolate ice cream mixed with a generous serving of KitKat bites.

The KitKat McFlurry Party, which is an upsized version good for three to four pax, goes for RM12.95, or S$4.30.

Top photo via Ken Horai & fattyiwen

